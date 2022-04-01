Apr. 1—GREENUP — A 19-year-old man accused of tossing rocks at a the group home he was living at had his felony charge dismissed, contingent that he return to his home in Louisville and follow the orders of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Anthony J. King, of Louisville, was charged March 8 with one count of first-degree criminal mischief. Due to competency issues, Greenup County Commonwealth's Attorney Mel Leonhart agreed to dismissing the charge against King as long as he could find placement with the cabinet back in Louisville.

A case worker at the hearing said he would be temporarily placed at his mother's home until a bed would become available.

King, who attorneys said was facing a similar charge in Jefferson County, threw rocks at a group home in Greenup, breaking four windows, the glass out of the front door and a coffee pot inside the kitchen area, court records show.

The rocks also damaged an AC unit and some siding on the building, records show.

District Court Judge Paul E. Craft agreed to dismiss the charge, as long as King went back to Louisville and followed the directives of the Cabinet.

King was released immediately following the hearing in order to be taken back to Louisville by the case worker.

