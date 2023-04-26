Felony charge dismissed against former Racine council president

John Tate, chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission and president of the Racine City Council, poses for a photo at Roosevelt Park, a park he grew up going to as a child, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Racine, Wis. Tate has resigned from the parole commission.

A judge dismissed a felony charge against a former Racine Common Council president a week after prosecutors say he illegally negotiated terms of his employment as the city's new violence interruption coordinator.

John Tate II, who also is a former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman, was accused of using his capacity as a public official for private interests. He was charged on April 18 with one count of "private interest in a public contract while working in a public capacity" in Racine County.

Racine County Judge Robert Repischak dismissed the charge Tuesday after Tate's attorney, Patrick Kiernan Cafferty, made a motion to dismiss the case, according to online records.

According to a motion to dismiss submitted by Cafferty, Tate's attorneys argue the prosecution failed to meet one requirement of the charge: Tate needed to be authorized or required by law to participate in the contract negotiation. Tate's attorneys say a criminal complaint filed against their client last week failed to do so and, therefore, doesn't establish probable cause.

The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can bring the case again if they want to.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson told the Journal Sentinel she is reviewing the case for refiling.

According to the complaint, Tate unlawfully negotiated terms of his employment as Racine's new violence interruption coordinator after approving the creation of the job as Common Council president.

"At no time during his role on the Finance and Personnel Committee nor in his role as acting president of the Common Council did Mr. Tate II participate in the making of the contract for the position of Violence Interruption Coordinator," Tate's attorneys argue, adding that it wasn't part of Tate's role to make the contract and job description, that was handled by the city.

Racine used $784,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to approve of the position.

The Common Council approved the coordinator position in a July 19 a meeting Tate presided over. The position was then advertised from Sept. 8-22. Tate applied for the job and became a finalist, the complaint states.

News reports surfaced in October stating Tate had accepted the job of independent police monitor of Madison police. Two days later, the city of Racine emailed an offer to Tate for the violence interruption coordinator, the complaint states.

Tate countered the offer by requesting a greater salary and more vacation time, the complaint states. Two city officials, Public Health Administrator Dottie Kay Bowersox and City Administrator Paul Vornholt, agreed to Tate's requests and amended the offer to him, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the amendment raised the pay to $101,698.25, which was above the maximum pay listed on the job posting. The salary came with an understanding that he reside in Racine, the complaint states. Tate was also offered more vacation time and an opportunity to participate in a $10,000 forgivable home loan program.

Prosecutors argue Tate "by applying for and negotiating the terms of his employment, he acted on behalf of his own pecuniary interest."

Tate initially announced he would resign as alderman to begin as violence interruption coordinator in mid-November. However, Tate then announced in a Facebook post he was advised state law prohibits sitting local elected officials from taking positions that were created during their term of office. He then said he would finish his term then start his new job.

Tate announced his final day as an alderman on Monday.

Last year, Gov. Tony Evers asked for Tate's resignation as Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman, following Tate's decision to parole Douglas Balsewicz, who was convicted of stabbing his wife to death, in the presence of the couple's two young children.

Drake Bentley of the Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Judge drops felony charges against former Racine council president