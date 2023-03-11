Felony charge dropped against former Jamestown teacher

Mar. 10—JAMESTOWN — A former Jamestown High School teacher pleaded guilty to reduced charges Tuesday, March 7, in Southeast District Court.

Amy Ann Tarno, 45, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to prohibited acts A/controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanors, and prohibited acts A/controlled substances, a Class B misdemeanor.

After a written stipulation — an agreement between two parties — was filed and approved, Judge Nicholas Thornton dismissed the Class B felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, five counts of prohibited acts A/controlled substances, Class A misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction.

Thornton sentenced Tarno to two days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for two days served. Tarno was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and to report any changes of address to the court. Thornton also ordered Tarno to pay a $25 community supervision fee, a $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee and a $25 victim-witness fee.

Tarno resigned from her position as a business education teacher at Jamestown High School after she was arrested and faced several charges on suspicion of various drug crimes.

A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.