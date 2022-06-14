Felony charge reduced for New Era Cap CEO

Jun. 14—A felony charged against New Era Cap CEO has been reduced to a misdemeanor following a court hearing Tuesday morning.

Christopher H. Koch, 61, of Buffalo, was in Buffalo City Court before Judge Andrew C. LoTempio for a scheduled felony hearing. Following an investigation into the alleged crime, the Erie County District Attorney's Office determined that the felony charge could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office reduced the felony charge to one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. Prosecutors also filed an additional charge against Koch who arraigned on one count of fourth criminal mischief.

The incident occurred about 8:35 p.m. May 7 outside of a restaurant at Delaware and Delham avenues in Buffalo. Koch and the victim were involved in an argument while both were inside vehicles. When the victim exited his vehicle and approached Koch's vehicle, Koch intentionally drove his vehicle toward the victim, Flynn said in a release, creating a "grave risk." The victim jumped out of the way to avoid being hit, but suffered an injury to his hand. Koch then hit the victim's vehicle, which caused damage to the passenger side.

Koch is accused of recklessly damaging the property of another person in an amount that exceeded $250. The defendant is accused of causing $7,232.35 in damage to the victim's vehicle.

Koch is scheduled to return on July 19 for further proceedings. The defendant remains released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

If convicted of the charges, Koch faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

A temporary no-contact order of protection remains in effect on behalf of the victim.