Felony charges against Boise man include rape, assault. Female victim taken to hospital

After a multiday search, authorities arrested and then charged a Boise man with multiple felonies on Tuesday, including rape and kidnapping.

The Boise Police Department said in a news release that 23-year-old Ahmed Abdulhamza allegedly broke into a woman’s home Saturday, assaulted a male victim, forced the woman into a car and took her to another house. Police said Abdulhamza “continued to threaten and attack” the female victim until she was able to escape on Sunday. Police added that Abdulhamza was “reportedly armed” when he broke into her house.

The female victim, who was known to the suspect, was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to online court records, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office charged Abdulhamza with five felonies: rape, attempted strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In the news release, Boise police said they also arrested Abdulhamza on suspicion of felony aggravated battery, felony burglary and two misdemeanors: assault and false imprisonment. The Idaho Statesman has reached out to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office for clarity on the charges.

Police said in the release that Abdulhamza was arrested “without incident” Tuesday after Boise police received information that he was in Nampa. He was initially booked into the Canyon County jail with help from Nampa police, but has since been transferred to the Ada County Jail on a $2 million bond, according to jail records.

He was also arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest — even though the Boise police news release said he was taken into custody without incident — and possession of a controlled substance in Canyon County, according to online court records. Nampa Police Department spokesperson Carmen Boeger told the Statesman by email that when Nampa police officers contacted Abdulhamza, he ran, causing officers to chase him.

“These were very significant crimes of violence committed against members of our community, and from the moment BPD officers learned of them, we made the apprehension of Mr. Abdulhamza a top priority,” Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said in the release.