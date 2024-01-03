Felony charges against Jackson Mahomes dropped. Here’s why he’ll still go before a jury

Jackson Mahomes is set to face trial on a single misdemeanor charge of battery this spring after prosecutors dropped three felony counts of sexual battery that were part of the same criminal complaint filed last year against the social influencer and younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office elected not to press the more serious charges because the woman Mahomes is alleged to have forcibly kissed three times last year at an Overland Park restaurant has refused to testify.

The battery charge that will go forward pertains to an allegation that Mahomes, 23, pushed a 19-year-old waiter at the same restaurant. The waiter’s father called police that night in February 2023. Investigators seized the restaurant’s surveillance video which captured Mahomes grabbing restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn at least three times, allegedly without her consent.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn told The Star shortly after the incident, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

But Vaughn, 41, never filed a complaint against Mahomes and came to regret that prosecutors went ahead anyway and filed charges in connection with the incident. The subsequent publicity had hurt business at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, she told The Star last summer. The business later closed.

Vaughn notified prosecutors of her refusal to testify in an affidavit dated Nov. 29 that the prosecution made public on Tuesday in a court motion asking Judge Thomas Sutherland for permission to drop the three sexual battery charges.

“I do not want to cooperate with the State in prosecuting the matter and wish the matter to be dismissed as to anything involving me,” she said.

In the affidavit and other court records, she was identified as A.R., which were her initials from both of her marriages. She is now divorced and goes by Vaughn, her maiden name.

At Wednesday’s hearing, assistant county prosecutor Megan Ahsens said Vaughn had been cooperating with her office as recently as October, but then changed her mind and said she would refuse to testify by invoking her Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution.

“And that if she were compelled to testify after we immunized her, she would say that this was consensual. That was a complete and total reversal from everything else that she has told us and other people,” Ahsens said.

Vaughn did not respond to a request for comment.

Trial on the battery charge was set for 9 a.m. on March 25 and could last two days, according to Mahomes’ attorney Brandan Davies.