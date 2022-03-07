Felony charges dismissed against Bristol Township man in 2020 outburst at Lower Bucks Hospital

A Bristol Township man whose arrest resulted in protests over how the criminal justice system treats those with mental illness will no longer face felony charges for an incident in which he caused thousands of dollars in damage at Lower Bucks Hospital.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office dismissed six felony charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, against Dudly Ulysse, 25, stemming from the 2020 incident at the hospital in Bristol Township.

Instead, Ulysse was accepted into a two-year supervised accelerated rehabilitative disposition program for his remaining misdemeanor charges, Assistant District Attorney David Keightly Jr. said Monday.

A special condition of the sentence is that Ulysse will continue with mental health treatment, and he is already “very much” involved in a treatment plan, Keightly said. If Ulysse successfully completes the program, his criminal record will be expunged.

Ulysse is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. He spent 14 days at the Lower Bucks Hospital mental crisis center waiting for a psychiatric hospital to accept him as an involuntary commitment when his violent outburst occurred in July 2020.

During the outburst, which occurred after Ulysse learned he tested positive for COVID-19, he caused several thousand dollars in damage to a hospital room and threatened to spit on security guards who responded to the situation.

After his arrest community members, former college professors and classmates held a protest outside the Bath Road hospital calling for the district attorney to drop the criminal charges against Ulyssee, a former Truman High School standout football player and 2014 Bucks County Technical High School graduate.

More than 50 people attended a protest on Aug. 21, 2020 to support Dudly Ulyssee

At the time, District Attorney Matt Weintraub said the county mental health department tried to find Ulysse placement at a mental health facility while he was at Lower Bucks Hospital’s crisis unit, but none would accept him.

After his arrest, Ulysse was transferred to Norristown State Hospital in Montgomery County for treatment.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bristol Twp. man gets probation in 2020 Lower Bucks Hospital outburst