Felony charges dismissed as part of New Kensington man's guilty plea

Dec. 6—A New Kensington man pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault of three juveniles after prosecutors dismissed more serious felony charges.

Lawrence William Barber, 67, was charged in January with multiple counts of child endangerment, corruption of minors, indecent assault and terroristic threats in connection with claims that he engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with three girls ages 11, 13 and 14.

Police said the girls claimed Barber frequently talked about sex while they were together, commented on their bodies and made sexual overtures to the two older juveniles. Authorities also claimed Barber exposed himself to the girls, according to the complaint.

Under terms of the deal finalized just before a jury was to be selected, Barber pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor offenses and was sentenced by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-­DeFazio to serve two years on probation.

Prosecutors dismissed the remaining 13 counts.

In a separate case, prosecutors dismissed a charge of terroristic threats in connection with an allegation that Barber threatened to kill a man after the girls reported the sexual assault allegations.

