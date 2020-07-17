Felony charges dropped for 87 protesters arrested at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said Friday he is dismissing the felony charge that the 87 protesters arrested this week outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home were facing.

Louisville Metro Police arrested protesters during the Tuesday afternoon demonstration outside of Cameron's Louisville home and charged them with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a Class D felony that is punishable by one to five years in prison.

The protesters also were charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, which are misdemeanors and violations with less-severe penalties.

"While we do believe the LMPD had probable cause for the charge, in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas, we will dismiss that charge for each protester arrested this past Tuesday," O'Connell said Friday in a statement.

"We continue to review the misdemeanors and violations for prosecution at a later date. Pursuant to KRS 431.076, our office will assist the protesters in expunging the felony charge from their record thirty (30) days after the dismissal."

LMPD Spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said in a statement Friday they respect O'Connell's decision and appreciate that they agreed officers had probable cause for the felony charge.

However, ahead of O'Connell's announcement, several former prosecutors said the 87 protesters LMPD arrested were "overcharged" with a felony that doesn't legally apply to the situation — "a stretch," they said.

Celebrities, rappers, civil rights leaders: Who was arrested during protest at Daniel Cameron's home?

“I’ve never seen anyone charged with a felony for this type of behavior," said Leland Hulbert, a former assistant Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney who lead the office's first violent crime division. "It's somewhat unheard of."

Police explained the felony charge stemmed from protesters chanting "burn it down," as well as intel from commanders monitoring social media and intel commanders monitoring protests from social media heard protesters "state" their intent to "escalate" their actions.

Commanders monitoring protests from social media — before protesters arrived at Cameron's house — heard it was the intent of the protest to "escalate" their actions, which in the past has "indicted violent or destructive behavior," Washington said.

The protest was organized by Until Freedom, a national social justice organization. On Tuesday, the group met at Ballard High School and walked just less than a mile to Cameron's house in support of justice for Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman gunned down by Louisville police in her home on March 13.

The deaths of George Floyd, Taylor and Louisville barbecue owner David McAtee, who was killed by LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard on June 1 in his doorway, has lead to 51 straight days of protests in the city.

It's up to Cameron to decide whether to criminally charge the officers involved in Taylor's death: Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and officers Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. During a press conference Monday, Cameron said he still has no timeline for when his office will conclude its investigation. He's had the case since May.

Records show Cameron and his fiance purchased the house on July 2, but it's unclear if they're living in it.

The protest

By all accounts, Tuesday's protest was peaceful. It was streamed live on Facebook.

Hulbert, now criminal defense attorney, said in his eight years as a prosecutor he's only seen the interfering charge used in extreme cases of intimidation that involve death threats or threats of gun violence.

"It's one of those stretches that, theoretically, could be manufactured," Hulbert said. "But I've never seen it charged that way — for something so peaceful."

Protesters assembled on Cameron's front lawn Tuesday afternoon wearing matching shirts. At one point, standing and linking arms, they announced that "white bodies" would form a circle around the Black protesters to protect and support them. They spent the latter part of the protest sitting in rows, chanting.

The 87 protesters who opted to stay on Cameron's property after police warned of criminal charges were still seated on the grass before their arrests.