Felony charges dropped against Erie TV anchor accused of fabricating claims of stalker

An Erie television news anchor and personality accused of fabricating claims that she was stalked earlier this year will no longer face felony charges as her case makes it way through the Erie County court system.

Harborcreek Township District Judge Lisa Ferrick on Thursday dismissed two second-degree felony counts of forgery and two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility that the defendant, 24-year-old Haley E. Potter, faced in the Pennsylvania State Police investigation.

Ferrick also dismissed a first-degree misdemeanor count of access device fraud against Potter at the conclusion of Potter's preliminary hearing Thursday morning. The judge held Potter for court on 12 other charges, all misdemeanors, including identity theft, false reports, tampering with evidence, and false swearing-misleading a public servant.

Potter remains free on her own recognizance.

The details of Potter's charges

Potter, who works for Erie News Now, was charged by state police on July 11 following an investigation that was launched several months earlier.

According to information in Potter's criminal complaint, she initially filed a complaint with state police in early April, claiming that a person began stalking her in late February through messages that described Potter's actions and whereabouts and that became sexual in nature.

Potter also reported that someone gained entry to her apartment complex in Harborcreek and put a note under her apartment door, hacked her social media accounts and used them to send a sexually explicit message to her boyfriend, sent her flowers, and used her debit card to book a hotel room in Erie in late June, according to information troopers included in the complaint.

A state police trooper who took Potter's initial report and was involved in investigating the claims testified Thursday that there were over 300 text messages on Potter's phone, all sent from the same number. Trooper Aaron Smith also said under questioning by Assistant District Attorney Robert Ferguson that a photo of a man was also sent to Potter. Police were able to identify and questioned the man, Smith said.

The investigation also included tracking the phone number that the messages to Potter originated from, Smith said. The number was determined to be from an account created using a Twilio communications app, he said.

Smith said under questioning by Potter's lawyer, Michael Deriso, of Pittsburgh, that he did not ask representatives of Twilio to provide user information and did not talk to anyone to find out how to get that information.

Trooper Ronald Godek, who took over the investigation into Potter's claims from Smith and who ultimately charged her, testified that he interviewed and polygraphed the man whose photo was sent to Potter, and he said he interviewed and polygraphed Potter's boyfriend. Both were eventually ruled out as suspects in the stalking, he said.

Godek testified that Potter eventually confessed to sending the text messages to herself and admitted to sending the flowers to herself and to booking the hotel room. Potter's debit card was used to book the hotel room, and she later reported the fraudulent use of her card to PNC. The bank restored the money to her account, according to information in her criminal complaint.

Godek said Potter told him she downloaded an app in February and began messaging herself. He said he learned through the serving of a search warrant that there was a Twilio app on her phone.

The argument for dropping the felony charges

Deriso questioned Godek about the text messages and asked if he was aware that Potter received calls and texts while she was on the air on her job. Godek said that was Potter's statement, and he told Deriso that he was not able to corroborate it.

Deriso had argued after testimony that the felony forgery charges should be dropped because the only thing heard in court was that a letter was slipped under Potter's door. The felony charges regarding use of a communication device should also be dropped, Deriso said, because under the statute the crime is committed when the device is used to facilitate a felony.

Potter's lawyer additionally argued that the unauthorized use charge should be dropped because, according to the allegations, Potter used her own debit card.

Ferguson argued the forgery charges related to the purchase of the flowers and the hotel and to Potter's contesting of those charges to PNC. He said the criminal use of a communication facility charges applied because Potter used her phone in those purchases.

