Felony charges filed against former Evansville Parks Department director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Twelve felony charges have been filed against former Evansville Parks and Recreation Director Brian Holtz.

Holtz resigned in July 2021 amid an Evansville Police Department investigation into seven department invoices which the city consistently called "out of the ordinary."

According to court records, Holtz faces one count of fraud on a financial institution; one count of official misconduct where the defendant is a public servant; two counts of forgery with the intent to defraud; and eight counts of counterfeiting.

The charges were filed in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

The Courier & Press left a message with Holtz's attorney, Mark Foster, seeking comment.

After Holtz resigned, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer took over as interim parks director. He continues to remain in the position.

Since the start of the investigation city officials have said there is no evidence of missing city funds.

This story will be updated.

