Felony charges filed against Merced woman accused of DUI, driving 125 mph down G Street

Prosecutors say they have filed felony charges against a woman who allegedly drove drunk at speeds of 125 mph down G Street in Merced, causing a crash that injured three people.

Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, faces felony charges of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and felony driving with a .08% blood alcohol content level, causing injury. She has not yet entered a plea.

The crash, according to police, damaged four cars, which included the 2022 Maserati that Gallo was allegedly driving.

Merced police said the collision occurred just after 7 p.m. Jan. 22 when Gallo was traveling at extreme speeds southbound on G Street. As she was approaching Cardella Road, Gallo allegedly sideswiped a Lexus that was traveling south on G Street.

Police said her Maserati then hit a Honda stopped at the intersection.

Both the Maserati and Lexus went into a ditch several hundred feet away, police said, and a fourth car was damaged after hitting a wheel and tire that had been torn off the Maserati during the collision.

Gallo was booked into the Merced County Jail and subsequently released. Her next court hearing is scheduled for March 31.