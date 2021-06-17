Felony charges filed in Monday night shooting in Northwest Rochester

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

Jun. 17—A Rochester man is facing two felony charges after he allegedly shot a man in the leg Monday night.

Langston Miles Mercedes, 24, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of ammunition/any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for a crime of violence. Both are felony charges.

At Mercedes' first appearance in court on the charges, Judge Robert Birnbaum set unconditional bail at $500,000 and conditional bail at $150,000.

Mercedes' next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30.

Rochester police were called about 10 p.m. Monday, June 14, to The Gates of Rochester, 2015 41st St. NW, for a report of a shooting. A 27-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to a leg, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Mercedes was arrested shortly after the incident on the 41st Street bridge crossing U.S. Highway 52. A gun was not found on him, but police did find a gun in a grassy area not far away that matched the description of the gun the suspect used, Moilanen said a day after the incident.

The incident occurred after a verbal argument between the 27-year-old man and Mercedes at a celebration for the man's birthday.

Mercedes is ineligible to possess a firearm due to a 2015 conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County.

