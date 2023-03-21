Felony charges filed after officer's death

Mar. 21—A first-degree manslaughter charge was filed against a man accused of colliding head-on with a McAlester police officer who succumbed to his injuries Monday.

Martin Rivas Rodriguez, 39, listed on court records with a Tulsa address, was charged in Tulsa County District Court with felony counts of first-degree manslaughter-automobile and causing a fatality accident without a valid driver's license in the death of McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow.

Rodriguez was also charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and no valid driver's license.

Records show U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a hold on Rodriguez and a Tulsa County judge issued a $75,000 bond in the manslaughter case.

An online roster shows Rodriguez remained in custody Tuesday at the David L. Moss Correctional Center.

Barlow died Monday at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa from injuries received in a head-on collision during an escort for fallen McAlester Police Capt. Richard Parker.

Several officers from MPD travelled to Tulsa on Friday to escort Parker from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home in Wetumka.

The Glenpool Police Department said officers were notified around 6:27 p.m. on Friday, March 17, of a head-on collision on Highway 75 just north of 151st St. South.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states a Spanish speaking officer was dispatched to the scene after officers spoke with Rodriguez following the collision.

Rodriguez told officers he was driving a Ford F-250 truck "when a red car in front of him came to a stop," the affidavit states.

"Rodriguez said he braked suddenly which caused the F-250 to depart the roadway and strike the McAlester PD unit," the affidavit states.

According to the Glenpool PD, Barlow had to be extracted from his patrol unit and was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.

Rodriguez admitted to officers he did not have a valid driver's license, which was also confirmed after a search by dispatch, the report states.

Story continues

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez was placed into custody for traffic offenses and was read the Oklahoma Implied Consent for a blood test, with Rodriguez agreeing to the state's test.

Oklahoma highway Patrol and the Glenpool Police Department continue investigating the matter.

Mandy Vavrinak, a spokesperson for Glenpool PD, said the final report, which was expected to be released Monday, would be delayed.

"Some sections must be amended to reflect the information of Officer Barlow's passing and the subsequent additional complaints," Vavrinak said.