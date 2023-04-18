Felony charges filed in shooting of black teen
An 84-year-old white man in Kansas City, Missouri was charged Monday with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man's home to pick up his younger brothers. (April 18)
Kansas City Councilman Dan Fowler talks about the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, who was shot after mistakenly going to the wrong home to pick up his siblings.
(Reuters) -Prosecutors charged an 84-year-old white Kansas City man with two felonies on Monday in the shooting of a Black teenager who was wounded after walking up to the wrong house when going to pick up his younger twin brothers. Andrew Lester was charged with first-degree assault, which could bring a sentence of life in prison, and armed criminal action for shooting Ralph Yarl, 16, on the doorstep of his suburban home around 10 p.m. last Thursday, the prosecutor said. "I can tell you there was a racial component to the case," Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson told a news conference, without providing further details.
Lawmakers and celebrities alike are calling on members of the public to demand that charges are filed against the suspected shooter.
Celebrities and Black Twitter users are demanding justice for a Black teenager who was shot in the head by a white man last week after the student rang the doorbell of the wrong house looking for his siblings.
A charge and arrest have been made after a teen was shot after knocking on the wrong door.
A former prosecuting attorney weighed in on some of the process of bringing charges against Andrew Lester.
