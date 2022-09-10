Felony charges filed in stolen vehicle case

Sep. 9—A Powellton man and a Montgomery woman are facing felony charges in Fayette County, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley, who provided the following information regarding the incident.

On Aug. 18, deputies responded a call regarding an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road.

During their investigation, deputies identified the person who was driving the vehicle, as well as the vehicle owner. When making contact with the vehicle owner, deputies were told that the vehicle had been stolen.

When deputies finally were able to make contact with the driver, they were informed that the driver had purchased the vehicle for $30 from a female who was not the owner. Deputies were able to determine that the woman did not have permission to have the vehicle, nor did she have the authority to sell it.

James G. Johnson, 20, of Powellton, is charged with the felony offenses of Transferring or Receiving Stolen Property and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Johnson was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Veronica R. Cabrera, 45, of Montgomery, is charged with the felony offenses of Transferring or Receiving Stolen Property and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Cabrera was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.