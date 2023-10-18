Felony charges for former UC Health doctor accused of conducting genital exams at home

A former UC Health doctor is now facing felony charges after investigators said he performed medically unnecessary ultrasounds of patients' genitals in his apartment and filmed them.

Rudel Saunders, 42, was charged with multiple counts of voyeurism and sexual imposition in cases involving three alleged victims in September. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted him Wednesday on three felony counts of practicing medicine without a license or certificate.

Court documents were not available for the new charges at the time of this report, but prosecutors say the new charges are related to previous ones. Saunders's attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

In February, the State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Saunders's medical license. The board said Saunders "presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The allegations before the medical board involved five patients. Investigators said Saunders "solicited" the men to participate in the ultrasound examinations, which took place between February 2022 and January of this year.

Saunders was arrested and charged Sept. 7 on his original charges. He was released to await trial at home. His next hearing before Hamilton County Municipal is scheduled for Nov. 2.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Former doctor faces new charges related to unnecessary genital exams