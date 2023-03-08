Felony child endangerment case dismissed against drunk driver

Mar. 8—A Flathead County District Court judge dismissed a felony criminal child endangerment case against a Kalispell woman in January after she agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.

Prosecutors brought Celina Marie Riley, 29, up on the felony charge in October after her spouse and a friend reported her for allegedly driving home from a wedding drunk with children in the car. Authorities were alerted after Riley's spouse unsuccessfully tried to remove the children before Riley drove off, court documents said.

When Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at her home later that night, they determined she had a breath alcohol content of .166, according to court documents. She allegedly admitted to drinking at the wedding and showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests.

Riley voluntarily submitted to a preliminary breath test, court documents said.

Arraigned before Judge Dan Wilson on Oct. 28, Riley pleaded not guilty to the felony charge. She was scheduled to return to court Jan. 4 for a pretrial conference.

But on Jan. 3, prosecutors submitted a motion to dismiss the case, writing that Riley had agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol in Flathead County Justice Court. Wilson ordered the case dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could potentially refile the charge, the following day.

According to justice court records, Riley was found guilty of the misdemeanor charge on Jan. 24.

