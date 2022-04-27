Felony count filed in Joplin domestic disturbance

Apr. 27—A 27-year-old Joplin man is facing a felony domestic assault charge in connection with an incident Sunday night outside the Budget Inn motel on West Seventh Street.

Nelson M. Thomas was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic assault after he hit his girlfriend, Damitra S. Hackett, 23, of Carthage, and slammed her head into a van in the motel parking lot, according to police.

Hackett, who was treated at the scene for minor injuries not requiring transport to a hospital, told police that Thomas had choked her the previous night, according to police Capt. William Davis.

.