Felony counts filed in 2 domestic assault cases

Nov. 18—The Jasper County prosecutor's office filed felony charges in domestic violence arrests made recently in Joplin and Carthage.

Braxton L. Campbell, 28, of Joplin, was charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault in connection with an incident Friday night in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1500 block of South Range Line Road.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Campbell punched his 41-year-old girlfriend in the face several times, squirted her with pepper spray and choked her while they were seated in her vehicle outside the store. Police said she did not require medical attention.

Carlos O. Barrillas-Guevara, 36, of Carthage, was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and third-degree domestic assault in connection with a disturbance Sunday night in Carthage.

Barrillas-Guevara is accused of hitting his girlfriend in the neck from behind, knocking her down, and then grabbing a knife and holding it in a threatening manner. She purportedly cut her hand attempting to take the knife away from him, according to the affidavit.