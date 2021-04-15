Felony court cases for April 13

Apr. 15—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Miles Frisbee, 26, of Mitchell, was appointed an attorney for possession of marijuana in the amount of more than 2 ounces and less than a 1/2 pound, no driver's license and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. His next hearing is scheduled for April 27.

* Robert Craig, 35, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court on Tuesday for charges that include manufacturing and distributing drugs (schedules I or II), possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), use or possession of a drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and a first offense driving under the influence charge. A no bend bench warrant was issued for his arrest. His next court appearance will be scheduled when and if he is detained.

* Dominic Nicora, 36, of Citrus Heights, California, was sentenced to good behavior for possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less. He was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and driving with a suspended license.

* Nicholas Hardcastle, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse and simple assault with intent to cause bodily injury and violating a protection and no contact order. He will face a jury trial on Aug. 9.

* Douglas Wolfe, 59, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty failure to accurately provide information. He will face a jury trial on August 9.

* James Kiefer, 49, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Kiefer was recently arrested for failing a urinary analysis test that showed use of marijuana. He was released from jail, and will have a 20 day waiver for testing positive for use of marijuana. Kiefer will face a jury trial on June 14.

* Brook Mathews, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to second degree petty theft in the amount of $400 or less and attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm. She will face a jury trial on June 14.

* Tyler Phillips, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). Phillips was arrested for a separate charge on Tuesday morning prior to appearing in court. He will face a jury trial on June 14.

* Brook Cuevas, 43, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to grand theft in the amount of more than $1,000 less than or equal to $2,500. For the class six felony, she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Cuevas' charges stem from stealing merchandise from Walmart. A pre-sentence report will be reviewed prior to her hearing in six weeks.

* Michael Sligar, 58, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve two years of probation and complete a treatment program for violating probation. Sligar was on probation for possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and driving with a revoked license. He was credited for serving 37 days in jail.

* Tanya Drapeau, 40, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 30 days, with 20 days suspended. She received credit for serving five days in jail. Drapeau was also sentenced to one year of good behavior.

* Jesus Rodriguez, 60, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). Rodriguez has been in the process of completing a treatment program prior to his sentencing. He received credit for 130 days served in jail. He will be on parole supervision for five years.

* Marcus Jordan, 37, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended, along with serving three years of probation for violating his probation. Jordan admitted to violating probation. He also had five years of prison time resuspended on Tuesday. In October, Jordan was sentenced to serve three years of probation for possession of methamphetamine. Shortly after his sentence, Jordan stole a vehicle and crashed it in Codington County, according to court documents. Judge Giles said he will give Jordan "one more chance" at fulfilling his probation sentence during Tuesday's hearing. He was also ordered to complete recommended treatment programs.

* Dondee St. John, of Mitchell, received a bond forfeiture due to failing to appear in court on Tuesday.

* Tayber Songer, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault against a law enforcement officer. Songer's charges stemmed from an altercation he had with a Mitchell Police officer. Songer allegedly punched the officer in the chest when the officer was attempting to arrest him for a warrant. He was sentenced to two years in prison, with two years suspended, along with two years of probation. Songer faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison for the charges. He entered into a treatment program on Tuesday, which will be at Stepping Stones following his release from jail.

* Sheranda Shields, 29, of Fort Thompson, admitted to violating probation. Her probation stemmed from possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), second degree petty theft and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She previously failed to stay in contact with her probation officers. Shields was sentenced to serve three years of probation. She faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Shields received credit for serving 56 days in jail.

* Marcos Davila, 40, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended. He received credit for 82 days served. Davila admitted to absconding from his probation. Davila's attorney cited his medical condition as another reason for reducing his prison sentence.

* Jennifer Jackson, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to making threatening and harassing phone calls and violating a conditional bond. She will face a jury trial on August 9.

* Warren Rowley, 26, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court on Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). Judge Giles issued a no bond bench warrant for his arrest.