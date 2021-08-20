Felony court cases for Aug. 17

Aug. 20—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Laycee Drapeau, 30, of Ethan, pleaded not guilty to abuse and cruelty to a minor under the age of 7. Drapeau allegedly neglected her four children under the age of 7, leaving them unattended multiple times and exposing the children to "deplorable, unhealthy, and unsafe" living conditions in an "extremely unkept home." The affidavit says the unkept home that the children were residing in during the neglect was full of human feces, garbage, rotten food and cockroaches. When authorities located the children, they were suffering with "untreated lice," which caused open sores on their head. She was granted a personal recognizance bond Tuesday, with several conditions, including twice-weekly urinary analysis tests and 24/7 alcohol screening.

* Robert Motley, 37, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). As part of his sentence, Motley was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Roxanne Johnson, 28, of Howard, was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance. As part of her sentence, she was ordered to serve two years of probation. Johnson's sentence could be affected by her pending charges she's facing in an area county. She received credit for serving 26 days in jail.

* Jose Sanchez, 43, of Mitchell, had his case continued to Aug. 31. Sanchez was charged with aggravated assault against a law officer, aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.

* Martin Morris, 62, of Mitchell, admitted to a probation violation stemming from possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended. He was ordered to serve two years of probation as part of his sentence.

* Ervin Lopez-Laynes, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced for a bond violation stemming from driving under the influence. He was sentenced to serve two years of probation, pay a fine and had his drivers license suspended for one year.

* Hailee Flores, 29, of Mitchell, was denied bond modifications for distribution, possession with the intent to distribute between 1 oz. and a half pound of marijuana, manufacturing, distributing and possessing three or more schedule I or II drugs, possession of a gun with an altered serial number, first-degree petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana in the amount of more than 2 oz. and less than a half pound of marijuana. Flores remains in custody. She is scheduled to face a jury trial on Dec. 14.

* Wanda Frederick, 27, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance bond for domestic abuse simple assault charge. She's scheduled to appear in court for her next hearing on Aug. 31.

* Shawn Miller, 38, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). Miller also was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 60 days suspended for another charge, which was obstructing police.

* Regan Ferguson, 20, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing police and possession of alcohol by a minor. He could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, if found guilty on the charges that stem from an Aug. 1 incident in which Ferguson allegedly "got into a boxers stance" to punch a victim and picked up a baseball bat to swing it toward the head of a victim, according to the police report. The incident was caught on video, according to the police report, which helped authorities identify the alleged suspect, Ferguson. He was denied bond on Tuesday. Ferguson is scheduled to face a jury trial on Dec. 14.

* Jason Kelly, 45, of Columbia, Tennessee, pleaded not guilty to receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Kelly is set to appear in court for a status hearing on Aug. 31. He remains in custody at the Davison County Jail.

* Joseph Larvie, 29, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for domestic abuse simple assault with intent to cause bodily injury.

* Carissa Granzer, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She's scheduled to face a jury trial on Dec. 14.

* David Stock, 57, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court for charges that include possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 oz. or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He's scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.

* Brian Guerin, 46, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He's scheduled to face a jury trial on Dec. 13.

* Destiny Gill, 18, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to manufacturing, distributing and possession three or more schedule I or II drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 oz. or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was not modified on Tuesday. Gill is scheduled to face a jury trial on Dec. 13.

* Alex Champaco-Guthrie, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance bond for a 24-hour bond violation charge.

* Andrea Buchholz, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing police and intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids or human waste. Buchholz charges stem from an Aug. 4 incident in which Buchholz allegedly hit a victim with a baseball bat and bit the victim on the shoulder, hand and arm, according to the police report. After authorities handcuffed Buchholz, she allegedly spit on the officer's legs and feet, according to the police report.

* Jared Lopez-Ferguson, 19, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing police, resisting arrest and possession of alcohol by a minor. Lopez-Ferguson's charges stem from an Aug. 1 incident in which an altercation broke out involving a baseball bat that court documents say was found inside Lopez-Ferguson's nearby apartment. According to the police report, Lopez-Ferguson allegedly resisted arrest and clinched himself to a rail inside an apartment building until officers were able to apprehend him.

* Sabra Dion, 32, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury with indifference to human life, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

* Robert Enoch, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault with intent to cause bodily harm. He was sentenced to one year in jail, while receiving credit for 173 days served. The remaining jail time Enoch will serve as part of his sentence amounts to 192 days. Judge Giles granted a furlough for Enoch if he's able to secure a spot in a treatment center.