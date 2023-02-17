Felony court cases for Davison County on Feb. 14

Feb. 16—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, Feb. 15, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Sonny Antelope, 40, pleaded not guilty to possession of prescription or nonprescription drugs while in jail, a Class 4 felony, unauthorized manufacturing, distribution, counterfeit and possession methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. He also denied violating probation. According to an affidavit, Antelope allegedly smuggled meth into jail several hours after being detained for possession of a controlled substance. Antelope sold the meth to two inmates in exchange for a bag of coffee, the affidavit says. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in early June unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date. Antelope's request for a bond reduction was denied on Tuesday.

* Michael Farmer, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault against a law enforcement officer, each Class 6 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Prosecuting attorneys said Farmer struck two correctional officers in the face while in jail, inflicting minor injuries on both officers. Farmer is scheduled to appear in court Mar. 28 for a sentencing hearing.

* Loren Mead, 32, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault (domestic abuse) by way of strangulation, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Mead allegedly choked his girlfriend for not having a vehicle to provide him a ride. Court documents say the victim was unable to breath for 30 seconds while Mead allegedly choked her. Mead proceeded to choke the victim once again after she attempted to run to safety, the affidavit alleges. The assault resulted in the victim receiving two staples in her head. Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe recommended against any bond modification, citing the serious nature of the alleged assault and Mead's criminal history. Mead's bond was reduced slightly to $2,500 during Tuesday's hearing.

* Jonathon Schroeder, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony, possession of a loaded firearm, intentional damage to property in the amount between $400 or less, DUI and petty theft. According to an affidavit, Schroeder allegedly used pliers to break into a residence to steal a little under $400 worth of groceries. Officers found a loaded firearm in his vehicle when they executed a search following the burglary. The vehicle with a loaded firearm was parked near the residence Schroeder allegedly burglarized.

* Melissa Loon, 46, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. She was sentenced to serve three years of probation and allowed another opportunity to complete James Valley Drug Court. Loon's probation violation stemmed from her missing several drug court meetings due to concerns she would have failed drug tests. Judge Giles highlighted she has five years in prison hanging over her, which could be imposed if Loon violates probation.

* Roberta Woodside, 44, of Mitchell, was denied her request for a bond modification. She's in custody for possession of prescription or non-prescription drugs while in jail, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, possession of 2 ounces of marijuana or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins urged against Woodside's bond modification request, dubbing her as a "danger to society." Miskimins said Woodside allegedly became violent with correction officers while in jail. Her next hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28.

* Larry Abdo Jr., 44, of Lake Andes, had a status hearing scheduled for April 25 in connection to identity theft, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine, second-degree petty theft and criminal entry into a motor vehicle, each misdemeanor offenses. Abdo Jr. is facing a probation violation charge. He was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Andrew Tuschen, 33, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. He was serving probation for failing to register a new address as a convicted sex offender. Tuschen is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28.

* Joshua Weber, 28, of Huron, pleaded not guilty to a third-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge, a Class 6 felony. Weber is scheduled to face a jury trial in June unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date. He was on parole with the Department of Corrections at the time of his DUI arrest.

* Carla Bigeagle, 53, of Mitchell, was denied her request for a bond modification in connection to possession of prescription or non-prescription drugs while in jail, a Class 4 felony, possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony, knowing a child is present while in possession of methamphetamine and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, each misdemeanor offenses. According to an affidavit, Bigeagle was pulled over for illegally tinted windows. Officers searched her vehicle and uncovered meth residue and a pipe. A juvenile was in the vehicle when she was arrested.

* Cassidy Jones, 23, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. According to an affidavit, Jones allegedly received money from Pizza Ranch that was delivered to her by mistake. After she allegedly failed to take reasonable means to return the money to Pizza Ranch, she was charged with grand theft.

* Tyanna WittJohnson, 18, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, possession of alcohol by a minor and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, each misdemeanor offenses.

* Paval McDougal, 23, of Mitchell, was granted a request to appoint a new attorney to represent him. McDougal is facing a first-degree burglary charge, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $40,000 fine. According to an affidavit, McDougal allegedly broke into a home on East Sixth Avenue and stole medication belonging to the homeowner. McDougal allegedly told authorities he broke into the home to escape the cold weather. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28.

* Malachi Brown, 28, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended for violating probation. He was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony.

* Lawrence Hanson, 45, of Little Elm, Texas, had an arraignment hearing scheduled for Feb. 28. He is facing possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, each misdemeanor offenses.

* Clarence Stands, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. His suspended imposition he recently was granted for a separate drug possession charge was revoked. Stands was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 10 years suspended. Stands' attorney, Reid Kiner, explained Stands was attempting to discard a meth pipe when he was pulled over and found in possession of the paraphernalia. Kiner pointed out Stands' urinary analysis drug tests were all clean prior to his arrest. Judge Giles reimposed three years of probation, as part of Stands' sentencing.

* Ynosencia Lopez-Ferguson, 19, of Flandreau, was sentenced to five years in prison with one year suspended for violating probation. She was also sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for a new possession of a controlled substance charge. Lopez-Ferguson was recently granted a one-day furlough to visit an ailing family member. After returning to jail, she was later found in possession of pills, according to an arrest affidavit.

* Kelli Ott, 44, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony.

* Kolton Colombe, 21, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28 for a status hearing.