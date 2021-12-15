Felony court cases for Dec. 7

Dec. 14—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Charles Holiday, 32, of Dante, admitted to violating probation. Holiday was sentenced to two years in prison, with six months suspended. He received credit for serving 37 days in jail since his latest arrest. Holiday's probation violation stemmed from him quitting his job, moving to Rapid City and testing positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

* James Wessels, 40, of Artesian, was appointed an attorney for allegedly violating his probation. Wessels has been serving probation as part of his sentence for grand theft after he stole a truck. Wessels Wessels was recently terminated from the Glory House treatment center for breaking the rules at the facility. He was previously sentenced to seven years in prison, but all seven years was suspended. As part of his recent sentence, Wessels is currently serving two years of probation.

* Evangeline Drapeau, 41, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and a seat belt violation. She is scheduled to face a jury trial on Feb. 7, 2022, unless she changes her plea before the trial.

* Loren Mead, 30, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and violating probation. He will face a jury trial on Feb. 7, 2022, unless he changes his plea before the trial date.

* Lisa Musgrave, 44, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance bond after being charged for allegedly violating 24/7 alcohol screening.

* Jim Roth, 39, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence. Roth's latest DUI charge marked his sixth DUI, which makes it a felony offense.

* Carissa Granzer, of Mitchell, had her sentencing delayed due to testing positive for methamphetamine just hours before her Dec. 7 hearing. Granzer previously pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4, 2022.

* Candace Byington, 39, of Lower Brule, was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance. Byington was also ordered to serve two years of probation as part of her sentence.

* Malachi Brown, 26, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to serve five years in prison, with five years suspended. Brown was also ordered to serve two years of probation as part of his sentence.

* Marice Seaboy, 22, of Pierre, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 90 days suspended for concealing the identity of a sex offender.

* Chance Sheeley, 28, of Lead, was granted a personal recognizance bond with the conditions of twice-weekly urinary analysis tests and 24/7 alcohol screening. Sheeley was recently charged for allegedly violating his probation. He is seeking to enter the James Valley DUI and Drug Court.

* Caleb Moore, 20, of Mitchell, admitted to violating his probation. Moore was sentenced to serve three years of probation for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was recently accepted into the James Valley Drug Court.

* Joshua Weber, 27, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. He was sentenced to serve four years in prison, while receiving credit for serving 254 days in jail.

* Jerome Ferguson, 43, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court for charges that include possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and a seatbelt violation. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Neal Ferguson, 42, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. He is scheduled for a jury trial on Feb. 7, 2022, unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date. Ferguson was also granted a personal recognizance bond.

* Joseph Davis, 48, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. A presentence investigation report was ordered, which moved Davis' sentencing hearing to Feb. 1, 2022.

* Isaac Eagle Star, 33, of Mitchell, was sentenced 90 days in jail, with 90 days suspended for domestic abuse and simple assault charges.

* Melanie Antoine, 38, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. Antoine was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended, along with two years of probation. As part of her sentence, she was ordered to serve 45 days in jail. She was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance at the time of her probation violation.

* Richard Tuve, 36, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm with a felony drug conviction. Tuve has additional legal matters pending in Hanson County. He is scheduled for a jury trial on Feb. 7, 2022, unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* Jami Lewis, 42, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance.