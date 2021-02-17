Felony court cases for Feb. 16

Feb. 16—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding.

Nicolas William Antilla, 19, Elk River, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana or less. He received a suspended imposition of sentence and a $500 fine, plus court costs.

Marjorie Ann Heidinger, 57, Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to charges that included possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She is slated to appear at trial June 14.

Lisa Lynn Musgrave, 44, Mitchell, requested a change from jury trial to court trial on charges that include possession of a controlled substance (schedule I or II) and use of possession of drug paraphernalia. The trial is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Robert Gerhard Stuart, 39, Stanley, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to charges that included possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), use or possession of a controlled substance (schedule I or II). He is next scheduled to appear in court May 11.

Trina Faith Eaglebear, 20, Pierre, did not appear for an arraignment on charges that included no drivers license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I or II), manufacturing, distribution or possession of three or more schedule I or II related items. A bench warrant was issued for Eaglebear's arrest.

Dondee Sue St. John, 37, did not appear for an arraignment on charges that included possession of a controlled substance (schedule I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A bench warrant was issued for St. John's arrest.

Jess Steven Puepke, 57, Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in the state penitentiary, with five years suspended, on charges of possession of a controlled substance (schedule I or II), use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of two ounces of marijuana or less.

Brain James Martin, 39, Junction City, Oregon, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedule I or II). He had also been charged with possession of two ounces of marijuana or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a suspended imposition of sentence.

Sharron Lanette Sutter, 38, pleaded guilty to a third offense charge of driving under the influence. She had also been charged with an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle. Sentencing was moved to March 16.

Loren Richard Stuefen, 41, Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to charges that included identity theft, petty theft in the second degree, forgery. He is scheduled to next appear in court June 14.

Caleb Lee Moore, 19, Mitchell, pleaded guilty to grand theft — more than $1,000 and less than $2,500. He had also been charged with enter or surreptitiously remain in building, possession of alcohol by a minor and failure to stop — accident causing property damage. Sentencing was delayed to a later date.

Daniel Lee Hawk, 34, Mitchell, received a suspended imposition of sentence on a five-year sentence in the state penitentiary on charges that included unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance (schedule I or II) and ingesting an intoxicant other than an alcoholic beverage.

Mark Anthony Fregoso, 24, did not appear for an arraignment on charges that included possession of a controlled substance (schedule I or II) and probation violation. A $2,500 cash bond bench warrant was issued for Fregoso.

Brandy Lynn Farmer-Wolfe, 45, Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedule I or II) and received a suspended imposition of sentence with conditions she complete the James Valley Drug Court program and serve three years probation. She was also facing charges of impersonation to deceive a law enforcement officer and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Troy Davon Morrow, 30, Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to charges that included grand theft — more than $1,000 and less or equal to $2,500. He is set to appear in court June 14.

Karen Marie Kunishige, 60, Stanley, Wis., pleaded not guilty to charges that included possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to appear in court June 14.

Nolan Robert Kratky, 23, Ames, Iowa, pleaded guilty to charges that included robbery in the first degree. He is next scheduled to appear in court June 14.