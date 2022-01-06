Felony court cases for Jan. 4

Jan. 5—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, Oct. 26 during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Destiny Gill, 18, of Mitchell, was sentenced to eight years in prison with five years suspended for possessing, manufacturing and distributing three or more controlled substances, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in prison. She received credit for serving 158 days in jail. Gill is facing several charges that are pending in other South Dakota counties.

* Thomas McClain, 60, of Smith Center, Kansas, pleaded guilty to possession of 1 to 10 pounds of marijuana, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison with a $20,000 fine. He was granted a suspended imposition during Tuesday's sentencing hearing. McClain — who previously noted he had worked for the Peace Corps for a significant period of time — was sentenced to serve two years of probation for the marijuana possession charge. McClain's charge he was sentenced for on Tuesday stems from a recent arrest in which officers uncovered a little over 1 pound of marijuana in his vehicle. Officers pulled McClain over after two canoes flew off the top of his vehicle while traveling along Interstate 90.

* James Wessels, 40, of Artesian, denied violating probation that he's been serving for a grand theft charge. He was granted a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday. Wessels pleaded guilty to grand theft in February 2021 for stealing a truck in Mitchell. He was sentenced to seven years in prison with seven years suspended. As part of his recent sentence, Wessels is currently serving two years of probation.

* Kaylee Aldrich, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing, distributing and possessing three or more schedule I or II drugs, possession of marijuana in the amount between a 1/2 pound and 1 pound and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Aldrich is scheduled to face a jury trial on April 4 unless she changes her plea prior to the trial.

* Crystal Habben, 23, of Lake Andes, pleaded not guilty to impersonation to deceive a law officer, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of prescription and non-prescription drugs in jail. She will face a jury trial on April 4 unless she changes her plea prior to the trial.

* Lance Shields, 28, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, domestic abuse simple assault with intent to cause bodily injury and violating a protection order. Shields has previously been charged with five domestic assaults.

* Clifton Red Feather, 49, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to driving with a revoked license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance, substituting a license plate and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Michael Touche, 30, of Fort Thompson, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, impersonation to deceive a law officer, obstructing police or jailers and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Robert Fitzler, 40, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary, criminal entry of a motor vehicle, grand theft in the amount of more than $1,000 and less than $2,500. Third-degree burglary is a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison with a $10,000 fine, while the grand theft charge Fitzler is facing is a Class 6 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 15.

* Devin Beltman, 18, of Worthing, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was granted a suspended imposition and received a probation sentence. Beltman was ordered to serve two years of probation and pay roughly $870 in fines for the Class 5 felony charge.

* Natasha Gonzalez, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 1.

* Lisa Musgrave, 44, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance bond with the condition of conducting 24/6 alcohol screening. She was being held in custody for a fourth DUI charge, which makes it a felony. Musgrave previously pleaded not guilty to the most recent DUI charge.

* Kage Kutil, 18, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Kutil was granted a suspended imposition on Tuesday. However, he was sentenced to serve two years of probation for the suspended imposition to be fulfilled.

* Carissa Granzer, 33, of Mitchell, was granted a suspended imposition for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. She was sentenced to serve two years of probation for the felony charge. Granzer was initially scheduled to be sentenced in December 2021, but she showed up to her hearing and tested positive for methamphetamine, leading Judge Giles to order her arrest. She received credit for serving 31 days in jail.

* Tyra Small Bear, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. However, she was also sentenced to serve two years of probation.

* April Cournoyer, 32, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony. She was sentenced to serve two years in prison for the grand theft charge that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Cournoyer received credit for serving 67 days in jail.

* Andrea Buccholz, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse simple assault with intent to cause bodily injury. She was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 120 days suspended.

* Jason Labine, 49, of Big Lake, Minnesota, pleaded not guilty to a first offense DUI and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony.

* Jessica Sansoucie, 38, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and identity theft. She could face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison for both felony charges. In a separate case, Sansoucie pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 15.

* Savannah Red Day, 36, of Pukwana, was granted a suspended imposition for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She was sentenced to serve two years of probation for the felony charge.

* Keith Drapeau, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to grand theft between the amount of $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine, and possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Jason Walls, 48, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison with a $10,000 fine, and grand theft between the amount of $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 15.

* Jerome Ferguson, 43, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Melissa Culver, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 18. Culver's possession charge stems from an October incident in which she led officers on a vehicle pursuit that ended with her crashing into a curb. According to an arrest affidavit, Culver attempted to flee on foot after crashing into the curb. But officers managed to catch Culver on foot and apprehend her. After the pursuit, officers found a methamphetamine bag she threw in a nearby bush.

* Jeremy Mackey, 39, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to serve three years of probation.

* Aaron Holan, 29, of Kimball, pleaded guilty to obstructing police, a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended.

* Jim Weigand, 58, of Forestburg, pleaded not guilty to resisting officers, illegal lane change, driving with a revoked license, obstructing police and third offense DUI.

* Kenneth Miller Sr., 31, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve two years of probation for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.