Felony court cases for July 6

Jul. 6—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Fernando Gonzalez, 37, of Mitchell, had his bond modified on Tuesday in connection to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Gonzalez was ordered to participate in twice-weekly urinary analysis tests. He will face a jury trial on October 18 unless he changes his plea before the trial date.

* Martin Morris, 62, of Mitchell, had his bond modified on Tuesday. He was serving probation for charges that include possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia at the time of his alleged probation violation. Morris was granted a personal recognizance bond to allow his release from jail.

* Roxanne Johnson, 28, of Mount Vernon, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She was granted a personal recognizance bond. However, she has charges pending in Sanborn County.

* Marcus Jordan, 37, of Mitchell, had his next hearing set for a probation violation charge. Jordan's alleged probation violation stemmed from absconding and failing to stay in contact with his probation officers. He could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison if found guilty on all charges. In April, Jordan was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended, along with serving three years of probation for a separate probation violation that he admitted to. In October 2020, Jordan was sentenced to serve three years of probation for possession of methamphetamine. Shortly after his October 2020 sentencing, he stole a vehicle and crashed it in Codington County, according to court documents. He's scheduled to appear in court for the most recent probation violation on July 20. He also has charges pending in Minnehaha County, according to Judge Giles. Jordan will appear in court on July 20 for a status hearing.

* Laura Haas, 34, of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court on Tuesday. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest, with a $500 bond cash bond attached. She is facing charges that include possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Louis Montgomery, 24, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court on Tuesday for violating probation. Judge Giles issued a no bond bench warrant for his arrest. Montgomery was serving probation for charges that include possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), petty theft, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Anthony Zotti, 25, of Woonsocket, was sentenced to two years in prison for assault against a law enforcement officer. He allegedly bit the thumb of a Davison County corrections officer, causing it to break. According to court documents, Zotti previously had incidents with officers. He was serving probation at the time of the incident involving the assault on the officer. Zotti received credit for serving 66 days in jail. He also has two felony charges pending in Sanborn County.

* Joray Hilsaw, 22, of Mitchell, had his status hearing set for July 20. Hislaw is facing grand theft in the amount of more than $500,000 and less than $100,000. According to court documents, Hislaw was arrested on March 30 in Hanson County for driving under the influence. At the time of the arrest, Hislaw told officers that he stole the vehicle he was driving, court documents say. Officers then contacted the individual who owned the vehicle, and it was confirmed that the vehicle Hislaw was operating was stolen.

* Chase Sturzenbecher, 24, of Mitchell, had his arraignment hearing set for July 20. Sturzenbecher is facing three counts of possession, manufacturing or distribution of child pornography, which are class four felonies, and sexual exploitation of a minor, a class six felony.

* Juancarlos Giraldo, 35, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, failed to appear in court Tuesday for his sentencing hearing in connection to manufacturing, distribution and possession of controlled substances. According to court documents, authorities conducted a search of the vehicle Giraldo was a passenger in, which revealed heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and papers with names and phone numbers on them. Giraldo also had "almost $5,000 in cash" on him at the time of the search, court documents say. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the felony charge he pleaded guilty to in May. Giraldo is scheduled to appear in court for his sentencing hearing on July 20.