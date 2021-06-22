Felony court cases for June 22

Jun. 22—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Dwayne Eckhoff, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to violating his probation. He was serving probation for charges that stemmed from domestic abuse with and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic abuse with intent to cause bodily harm, interference with emergency communications and possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). According to Judge Giles, Eckhoff was also being questioned about a burglary, which Eckhoff denied ever occurred. Eligible for receiving credit for serving 112 days in jail. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended. Eckhoff received credit for serving 112 days.

Laycee St. John, 19, of Ethan, pleaded not guilty to three counts of abuse and cruelty to a minor under 7 years old and child abuse. She will face a jury trial on Oct. 18 unless a plea is made before then. She has several other charges pending related to child abuse. St. John faces a maximum of 55 years in prison if found guilty on all charges. Judge Giles allowed her to have supervised contact with the victims, if the Department of Social Services deems it appropriate.

* John Estrada, 39, of Mitchell, had his case extended two weeks. He's facing charges that include possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Emily Shaffer, 19, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to manufacturing, distributing three or more controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Donald Jackson, 34, of St. Louis, Missouri, pleaded not guilty to possession of 10 pounds of marijuana, distribution and possession with intent to distribute 1 or more pounds of marijuana and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He will face a jury trial on Oct. 18.

* Cecil Jones, 39, of St. Louis, Missorui, pleaded not guilty to possession of 10 pounds of marijuana, possession of mrijuana in the amount of 1 pound or more with the intent to distribute and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Roxanne Johnson, 28, of Howard, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop and causing property damage. She has several other pending charges in Sanborn County, which has a $10,000 cash only bond. She was granted a personal recognizance bond from Davison County Jail, with the condition of a twice weekly urinary analysis tests.

* Martin Morris, 62, of Mitchell, denied violating his probation on Tuesday. He was charged with domestic assault, which was the alleged violation of his probation. His charges stem from possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Giles denied granting his release from jail. His next court appearance is slated for July 6.

* David Spirittrack, 23, of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court for violating his probation due to the failure of registering as a sex offender. Spirittrack's probation officer in Sioux Falls has also lost contact with him, according to a Mitchell probation officer. A no bond bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was granted a suspended imposition for the fourth degree rape charge he pleaded guilty to involving a minor between the ages of 13 and 16. He was sentenced to two years of probation for the charge as well.

* Devin Beltman, pleaded not guilty to manufacturing, distributing three or more controlled substances, several counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Randy Johnnson, 34, of Sioux Falls, admitted to violating his probation. He allegedly was charged for theft, while on probation. Johnson's probation stemmed from entering or refusing to leave a property after notice and accessory to a felony. Johnson was sentenced to continue serving his probation. He had five years of prison suspended, along with getting credit for serving 27 days in jail. He faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

* Brook Cuevas, 43, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to grand theft in the amount of $1,000 or more and less or equal to $2,5000 and simple assault with intent to put another in fear of bodily harm. Cuevas has successfully completed treatment programs in recent months, while holding down a job. Cuevas was granted a suspended imposition for the charges. She will still serve probations for two years, which could be reduced to one year. However, if she violates probation, Cuevas could face a sentence of two years in prison.

* Loren Stuefen, 42, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to forgery. He was also charged with identity theft and petty theft in the amount of $400 or less. Stuefen was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended. He was also sentenced to serve two years of probation and must pay restitution fees for the charges.

* Matthew Messer, 39, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court on Tuesday for charges that include possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuaa in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Messer's bond was forfeited for the failure to appear.

* Verlyn Drapeau, 21, of Springfeild, failed to appear for impersonation to deceive a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Melissa Larvie, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended, along with two years of probation. Larvie received credit for serving 45 days in jail.

* Kally Metcalf, 40, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to a third offense driving under the influence (DUI) and driving with a revoked license. She is scheduled to face a jury trial on Oct. 18 unless a change of plea is made prior to the trial date.

* Cindi Janzing, 61, pleaded not guilty to forgery and identity theft. She is scheduled to face a jury trial on Oct. 18 unless a change of plea is made. Janzing is currently out of custody on bond.

* Clinton Maddox, 29, of Lindale, Texas, pleaded not guilty to knowing a child is present where using and distributing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less. He is scheduled to face a jury trial on Oct. 18 unless Maddox changes his plea.

* Dean Jensen, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended. Jensen must also complete the current treatment program he's in the process of at the Sioux Falls Glory House. In addition, Jensen must abide by Department of Corrections rules. He faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison with a $10,000 fine.