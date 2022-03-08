Felony court cases for Mar. 1

Mar. 7—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, Mar. 1, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Kylie Schultz, 39, of Mitchell, was denied her request to modify her sentence. Schultz is serving an eight-year prison sentence for unlawful use of computers to defraud a company, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

She was sentenced to 12 years in prison

with four years suspended in 2020 for her role in defrauding Mitchell Roofing and Siding of roughly $20,000. Schultz and her co-defendant, were ordered to pay roughly $40,000 in restitution fees as part of their sentence in 2020.

* Donald Fast Horse, 49, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, both Class 5 felonies that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He will face a jury trial on June 13, unless he changes his plea prior to.

* Charles Wilson, 60, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to child abuse and sexual contact with a child under the age of 16. He is facing a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for the felony charges. According to an arrest affidavit, Wilson was charged for allegeldy having sexual contact with a child who was 9 at the time of the alleged crime. Judge Giles denied Wilson's request for a bond modification, citing the serious nature of the charges.

* Clifton Red Feather, 50, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Red Feather was also ordered to serve two years of probation, as part of his sentence.

* Stephanie Pietz, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She is also facing additional charges in a separate case, which she is scheduled to be sentenced for on Mar. 22. Pietz will face a jury trial for the new charges on June 13, unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Lance Shields, 28, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for domestic abuse with intent to cause bodily harm and violation of a protection order. A no bond bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Crystal Habben, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended. Habben is facing additional charges in Pennington County.

* Derek Banks, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to alteration and removal of serial numbers with intent to commit grand theft. Banks was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended and eight years of probation. He was ordered to pay restitution fees that amount to $116,714. Banks, an auto mechanic, was charged after his customers say he resold their parts, never completed work and stopped answering their calls. An arrest affidavit says Banks stole roughly $105,000 from his customers while operating his business called Simply RB.

* Lisa Musgrave, 44, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to her fourth Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge, which makes it a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Mar. 29.

* Kirsten Jacobsen, 33, of Lennox, admitted to violating probation. Jacobsen was sentenced to five years in prison with three years suspended.

* Isiah Bad Moccasin, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Authorities uncovered 31 grams of methamphetamine while conducting a vehicle search. Bad Moccasin was granted a suspended imposition. He was ordered to serve two years of probation as part of his sentence.

* Robert Motley, 37, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. Motley has been serving probation as part of his sentence for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is facing a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for the latest probation violation. Motley is scheduled to be sentenced April 12.

* Michael Hoskins, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two grand theft charges that stem from him allegedly stealing over $5,000 worth of items from Cabela's. Hoskins is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $40,000 fine for the grand theft charges, which are both Class 4 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

* Jose Arias-Aquino, 20, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison with a $50,000 fine. Arias-Aquino was one of several suspects charged for allegedly taking property from a victim under the age of 18 through the use of dangerous weapons.

* Gary Weets, 59, of Russell, Minnesota, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Ian Austin, 26, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Shelby Keller, 20, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Keller was one of the suspects charged for allegedly stealing items from a minor through the use of dangerous weapons.

* Patricia Archambeau, 60, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

* Melissa Livingston, 42, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500. Livingston was also ordered to serve four years of probation.

* Sergio Sedano, 20, of Dalles, Oregon, was sentenced to two years of probation for possession of marijuana in the amount of more than 2 ounces and less than a 1/2 pound.

* Justin Matthew, 32, of Federal Way, Washington, failed to appear in court Tuesday. His bond was forfeited on Tuesday. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Thomas Adams, 26, of Mesa, Arizona, was sentenced to two years of probation for possession for marijuana in the amount between 2 ounces and a 1/2 pound, a Class 6 felony.

* George Little Thunder, 31, of Minneapolis, failed to appear in court Tuesday. His bond was forfeited for failing to appear in court. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Molly Nicholson, 26, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute between 1/2 pound and 1 pound of marijuana.

* Casey Nespor, 27, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with six years suspended for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute between 1/2 pound and 1 pound of marijuana.

* Weston Geppert, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a third offense DUI, which makes it a Class 6 felony. He was sentenced to serve two years of probation.