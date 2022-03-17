Felony court cases for Mar. 15

Mar. 17—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Kanitha Spahn, 21, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 10 years suspended for vehicular battery, a Class four felony. As part of her sentence, Spahn was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and four years of probation. According to the affidavit, Spahn collided with another vehicle while driving intoxicated on Highway 37. The head-on collision caused serious injuries to the two victims who were in the other vehicle that Spahn allegedly crashed into. A blood alcohol test showed Spahn had a BAC of .115% immediately after the crash. During Tuesday's hearing, an emotional Spahn apologized to the victims while reading her letter.

* Cale Bender, 36, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for possession of a firearm, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum of up to two years in prison. Bender was also sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for distribution and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute marijuana in the amount between 1 ounce and 1/2 pound. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to serve four years of probation and 20 days in jail.

* Jim Roth, 39, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to his seventh DUI charge, which makes it a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 10 years suspended. In addition, Roth was ordered to serve six years of probation and had his driver's license revoked for three years. Roth's blood alcohol level was .30, nearly three times over the legal limit. He was also accepted into the James Valley DUI court program. Judge Giles emphasized to Roth he will not give him another opportunity.

* Victoria Johnson, 41, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault — bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Johnson will face a jury trial on June 13 unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Christopher Stunes, 40, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for residing in a safe zone as a registered sex offender. A no bond bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Ynosencia Ferguson-Lopez, 18, of Flandreau, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing police, jailers or a firefighter and possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less. Her hearing was pushed out two weeks to Mar. 29.

* Kenzie Thomas, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault, a Class 2 misdemeanor. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended.

* Jason Labine, 48, of Big Lake, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to ingesting a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. According to an arrest affidavit, Labine called Mitchell police officers while traveling along Interstate 90 to report a semi allegedly following him. When authorities arrived at Labine's vehicle, State's Attorney Jim Miskimins said officers noticed fresh needle marks in Labine's arm. Officers also noticed Labine's behavior was erratic. He was later charged with ingesting methamphetamine after officers conducted tests and a vehicle search.

* Michael Touche, 30, of Fort Thompson, had his case delayed to June 13. He is scheduled to face a jury trial on June 13 unless he changes his plea. Touche's case was delayed to allow him an opportunity to complete treatment.

* Jordan Wieting, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to first degree robbery, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Wieting was among a group of suspects who allegedly robbed a minor through threats and dangerous weapons.

* Jeff Heidinger, 59, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Since he is deemed a habitual offender, Heidinger's possession charge is considered a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. He was sentenced to eight years in prison with eight years suspended. In addition, he was ordered to serve six years of probation.

* Marjorie Heidinger, 58, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of morphine while being detained in jail, which is a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Heidinger was sentenced to eight years in prison with four years suspended. Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins dubbed Heidinger as a "drug dealer." Miskimins sought a 10-year prison sentence for Heidinger. Her attorney, Michael Sharp, pointed to Heidinger's 15 months worth of clean urinary analysis tests, her age and ailing health condition as reasons for Judge Giles to consider suspending all prison time.

* Melissa Livingston, 42, of Mitchell, denied violating her probation. Livingston had been serving probation for less than two weeks when she was recently charged for allegedly violating probation. She was sentenced on Mar. 1 to two years of probation for grand theft in the amount ranging between $500 and $1,000.

Kaylee Aldrich, 22, of Mitchell, was expected to make a motion on whether she is seeking a jury trial for manufacturing, distribution and possessing drugs and possession of drugs in a drug free zone. Her attorney failed to appear in court Tuesday. Aldrich's next hearing was moved to April 29.

* Darcie Garcia, 47, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. She is scheduled to face a jury trial on June 13 unless she changes her plea prior to the trial date.

* Neal Ferguson, 43, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. In addition, he was ordered to serve four years of probation.

* Ian Austin, 26, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was sentenced to serve four years of probation.

* Keith Drapeau, 35, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Sidney Eagle Star, 29, of Mitchell, was sentenced to four years in prison with four years suspended for a pair of domestic abuse and simple assault charges, both Class 6 felonies. He was also sentenced to serve two years of probation. According to court documents, Eagle Star struck his significant other in the face numerous times while driving a vehicle. Eagle Star has prior domestic abuse charges that occurred in Gregory County.

* Deloria Evangaline, 41, of Mitchell, was granted a bond modification request. Her sentencing hearing was set for Mar. 29. She is facing charges that include possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to enter a treatment program.