Felony court cases for Mar. 16

Mar. 18—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Jennifer Jackson, 29, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance to March 30 for grand theft in the amount of more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500.

* Landon Clark, 25, of Plainview, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in the amount of more than 2 ounces and less than 1/2 pound. At the time of Clark's arrest, officers found 8 ounces of marijuana, along several other items of contraband. Clark was granted a suspended imposition for the charges.

* Thomas Grady, 61, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). He faced an additional charge for contacting a victim who he is prohibited to talk to before a court appearance. State's Attorney Jim Miskimins said Grady was operating a "drug swap" house. Grady's urinary analysis tests found no drug use. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended. He was ordered to serve three years of probation and 20 days in jail. Grady cannot be in the presence of any drugs during his probation. He was ordered to begin his 20-day jail sentence at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

* Tyler Ball, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). He will reappear in court on March 30 for sentencing. Ball faced additional charges that included use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was denied his request to be released from jail until his March 30 court appearance.

* Jazzmin Jennings, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), possession of a controlled substance (schedules III or IV), driving under the influence and possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less. Judge Giles set her bond at $2,000. Jennings must abide by all laws and conditions while out on bond. Previously, Jennings failed to appear in court for the charges she's facing.

Story continues

* Melody Ringing Shield,28, of Winner, was sentenced to serve five years in prison for violating her probation. She received credit for serving 195 days in jail. Ringing Shield was terminated from the James Valley Drug Court program recently.

* John Perryman, 41, of Moorhead, Minnesota, was granted a delay in sentencing. He will face a jury trial on June 14 for charges that include possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), possession of marijuana in the amount of a 1/2 pound or less and possession, use of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance. Perryman pleaded not guilty to all charges in September.

* Michael Madsen, 47, of Mitchell, will face a jury trial on June 14 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in September.

* Fredrick Melmer, 21, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for violating his probation in connection to charges that include two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). He will reappear in court on March 30 for sentencing.

* Sharon Sutter, 38, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court on Tuesday for her sentencing hearing in connection to a third offense driving under the influence, a class six felony. Judge Giles issued a no bond bench warrant for her arrest.

* Jesus Rodriguez, 60, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). Rodriguez could face up to a maximum of 10 years in prison. He will appear in court on April 13.

* Jamie Shay, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), a class five felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Shay will be sentenced on April 13.

* Anthony Garcia, 23, of League City, Texas, failed to appear in court on Tuesday for a number of charges, including nine counts of simple assault against a law enforcement officer, domestic abuse and aggravated assault by way of choking, threatening a law enforcement officer or family and resisting arrest. A no bond bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Jennifer Rydel, 40, of Arlington, pleaded guilty to a probation violation for ingesting methamphetamine, a controlled substance. Previously, her suspended imposition was revoked due to the probation violation. Rydel was accepted into the James Valley Drug Court program. Rydel was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended, along with serving three years of probation. If Rydel completes the program, she may fulfill her probation earlier than three years.

* Mark Leach, 39, of Mitchell, had his charges dismissed by the prosecutors for failing to register as a sex offender at his current address.

* Karen Kunishige, 60, of Stanley, Wisconsin, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended.