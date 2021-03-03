Felony court cases for Mar. 2

Mar. 2—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Robert Motley, 37, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Motley will face a jury trial on June 14 unless he changes pleas.

* Grant Warner, 21, of Elk River, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to ingestion of a substance other than alcohol with the intent to be intoxicated, a class 1 misdemeanor. Judge Giles granted Warner's request for a suspended imposition. Warner was ordered to pay several other legal fees in the amount of $477.

* Joseph Phillips, 34, of Mitchell, appeared in court for an arraignment hearing in connection to a simple assault charge against a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and failure to make a stop at an intersection. Phillips is awaiting trial for a separate incident, in which he was charged with aggravated assault using a deadly weapon. He will reappear in court on March 16.

* Marjorie Heidinger, 57, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to a handful of charges that include two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug in jail, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She awaits a jury trial.

* Jaz Brodzinski, 20, of Elk River, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to ingesting an intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, a class 1 misdemeanor. Judge Giles granted Brodzinki's request for a suspended imposition.

* Fredrick Melmer, 21, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for violating his probation in connection to charges that include two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). He will reappear in court on March 16.

* Michael Sligar, 58, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a probation violation during Tuesday's status hearing. He could face up to five years in the state penitentiary. He was also charged for driving with a suspended license. Sligar was granted a furlough to enter into an in-patient drug rehabilitation program. He will reappear in court on March 30.

* Stephen Peterson, 45, of Backus, Minnesota, pleaded not guilty to domestic abuse and violating a protection order, stalking with intent to inflict physical injury and aggravated assault. He will face a jury trial on June 14.

* Loren Mead, 30, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to failing to provide accurate information as a subsequent sex offender.

* Kayla LaPointe, 24, of Mitchell, to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She may enter a rehabilitation treatment program before her June 14 jury trial.

* Michael Madsen, 47, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He will face a jury trial on June 14.

* Dondee Sue St. John, 37, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. St. John was ordered to enter a 24/7 alcohol treatment program and twice-weekly alcohol screening and Urinary Analysis tests. She was taken into custody for failing to appear at her previous hearing on Feb. 16. She has the option of being released pending bail.

* Chance Sheeley, 27, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in the state penitentiary, with two years suspended for a third driving under the influence charge. He was also sentenced to serve two years of probation, along with paying a $200 fine. Sheeley will be allowed to drive for work with a work permit.

* Caleb Moore, 19, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in the state penitentiary, with two years suspended for grand theft in the amount of more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500. He was also sentenced to serve three years of probation, along with twice-weekly alcohol tests. Moore must not be in the presence of alcohol while serving probation. Moore will also enter into a treatment program. He was also ordered to pay restitution and fines that amounted to $1,650.

* Cleo Gravatt, 42, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to violating probation. She was sentenced to five years in prison, with two years suspended. That means she will serve three years in prison unless issues arise while serving time. Gravatt's violation included charges of possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or more and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). Gravatt received credit for 232 days served in jail.

* James Kiefer, 50, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He will face a jury trial on June 14.

* Matthew Nunez, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and a seat belt violation. Nunez will face a jury trial on June 14.

* Jazzmin Jennings, 29, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court for charges that include two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), possession of a controlled substance (schedules III or IV), driving under the influence and possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Sonny Antelope, 38, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to failure to register as a convicted sex offender every six months and failure to register as a sex offender at a new address. He will face a jury trial on June 14.

* Wesley Hammond, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). Hammond was selected into the Teen Challenge program, which is a faith-based rehabilitation program in Brookings. Judge Giles granted his request to enter into the Teen Challenge program. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended. Hammond's prison sentence being suspended will also hinge on successfully completing the Teen Challenge program. He faced a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the class 5 felony.

* Jeff Heidinger pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules III or IV), use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and two counts of manufacturing, distributing and possession of three or more schedule I or II related items. He will face a jury trial on June 14. He was granted a personal recognizance bond with the condition of completing twice-weekly breathalyzer tests and Urinary Analysis tests.

* Waylon Red Day, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a controlled substance (schedule I or II). Red Day faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison. His sentencing hearing was delayed to May 27.

* Blake Werkmeister pleaded guilty to possession of a marijuana in the amount of less than 2 ounces. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended. Werkmeister was also ordered to one year of good behavior and a $250 fine, as part of his sentence.