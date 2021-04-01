Felony court cases for Mar. 30
Apr. 1—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:
* Marcos Antoine Davila, 40, of Mitchell, had his case continued to April 13 for violating probation that stemmed from charges, including possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), domestic abuse and aggravated assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury, use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
* Jennifer Jackson, 21, of Mitchell, was granted a two-week delay for charges that include grand theft in the amount of more than $1,000 and less than $2,500 and threatening or harassing phone calls. She will appear in court for an arraignment hearing on April 13.
* Everardo Herrera Torres, 49, of Howard, pleaded not guilty to violating his probation for previous charges that include a third offense driving under the influence. Herrera Torres was also charged with aggravated assault recently, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. Judge Giles denied his request for bond, however, he was permitted to be on work release.
* Mauricio Longoria, 25, of Huron, was sentenced to serve two years of probation and two years in the state penitentiary, with two years suspended for a third offense driving under the influence charge, which is a felony. His sentence included serving two years of probation, Longoria must also pay fines and legal fees for the charges, along with having his license revoked for one year. He received credit for serving one day in jail.
* Skyla Laroche, 30, of Rapid City, admitted to violating probation. Her probation stemmed from grand theft and burglary charges, a class 4 felony. Laroche has absconded her arrest for over four years, according to Judge Giles. She faced a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Laroche's sentencing was delayed four weeks. She's also facing possession charges in Brule County.
* Sharron Sutter, 38, of Buffalo, Wyoming, was sentenced to serve two years of probation, along with three years in prison, with all three years suspended for a third offense driving under the influence charge. She was also ordered to pay legal fees and fines.
* Mitchell Black Feather, 35, of Winner, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He will face a jury trial on June 14.
* Clifton Red Feather, 48, address unknown, appeared in court for a status hearing in connection to charges that include grand theft in the amount of more than $2,500 and less than $5,000, possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), driving under the influence and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Red Feather's jury trial was set for June 14.
* Fredrick Melmer, 22, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison, with three years suspended for continuously violating his probation that stemmed from possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). Melmer was previously denied entry into a treatment program due to denying he had a substance problem. Melmer received credit for serving 89 days in jail. His prison sentence will amount to roughly 90 days, according to Judge Giles. Giles recognized Melmer's recent progress he's made toward sobriety, noting he's made "some good progress" as of recently.
* Dondee St. John, 37, of Mitchell, had her bond forfeited in connection to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. The bond was forfeited due to St. John failing to maintain participating in the urinary analysis program. Judge Giles delayed her sentencing for two weeks. He requested her landlord help turn St. John into authorities.
* Joseph Phillips, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm with a prior felony drug conviction, possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), possession of marijuana in the amount of mote than 2 ounces and less than a half-pound and driving without a license. Phillips will face a jury trial on June 14.
* Tyler Ball, 33, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve two years of probation, along with five years in prison, with all five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). He received credit for serving 50 days in jail. Ball was granted his release from jail as part of the sentencing.
* Luis Lopez-Casillas, 19, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less. Lopez-Casillas was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with 60 days suspended. He was also facing possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) charge. Lopez-Casillas was also ordered to pay fines and legal fees and abide all laws for one year.
* Sheranda Shields, 29, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. Shields is serving probation for charges that include possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), use or possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. She will reappear in court on April 13.
* Valerie Wilke, 53, of Pukwana, pleaded not guilty to manufacturing and distributing schedule I or II drugs and possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). She will face a jury trial on June 14.
* Marty White Horse, 41, of Fort Thompson, failed to appear in court Tuesday for charges that include possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), obstructing police or jailer. A $2,000 cash bond bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
* Kirsten Jacobsen, 32, of Lennox, failed to appear in court Tuesday for violating her probation in connection to charges that include possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and possession of prescription drugs. A $2,000 cash bond bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
* Michael Shipley Jr., 26, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), which both carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, amounting to 10 years. Judge Giles ordered a pre-sentence report prior to sentencing. He will appear in court on May 7 for his sentencing hearing.
* Melissa Larvie, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), a class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Judge Giles ordered a pre-sentence report prior to sentencing Larvie. Her next appearance is scheduled to take place in six weeks.