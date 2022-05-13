Felony court cases for May 10

May 13—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Melissa Livingston, 42, of Mitchell, was denied a request to modify her bond on Tuesday. Livingston is facing a felony probation violation charge that she's been serving for roughly a month. Her probation sentence stems from grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony. Livingston's alleged probation violation occurred less than two weeks after being sentenced for the grand theft charge. While she was in a treatment facility in Rapid City, Livingston allegedly fled the facility without permission.

* Kaylee Aldrich, 22, of Mitchell, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with seven years suspended for three possession of controlled substance (meth) charges, all Class 5 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She received credit for serving 108 days in jail.

* Donald Fasthorse, 49, of Sioux Falls, was granted a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday. He's facing charges that include possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Fasthorse is scheduled to appear in court May 24.

* Todd Hattum, 51, of Harrold, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and a first offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

* Kory Fuoss, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. In addition, he was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* David Adamyan, 39, of Sioux Falls, did not appear in court Tuesday in connection to a possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia due to being apprehended recently in Minnehaha County.

* Lance Shields, 29, of Mitchell, appeared for a status hearing in connection to charges that include domestic abuse simple assault with intent to cause bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance and violating a protection order. Shields is scheduled to appear in court May 24.

* Marcus Eagle Star, 19, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, possession of marijuana in the amount less than 2 ounces and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Judge Giles ordered Eagle Star's bond to be forfeited if he is apprehended. He has failed to appear in court for multiple hearings in recent months.

* Kennan Dion, 25, of Lake Andes, pleaded not guilty to a third offense domestic abuse simple assault with intent to cause bodily injury, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and a fine. Dion was granted a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday that granted his release from jail. As part of the conditions of the PR bond, Dion cannot contact the victim he allegedly assaulted.

* Matthew Messer, 40, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to four felony charges that include possession of a controlled substance (meth), use or possession of drug paraphernalia, having an altered license plate and driving with a revoked license. Messer is facing up to 15 years in prison for the felony charges. He also requested a new attorney on Tuesday, citing his displeasure with his current attorney. Prior to his hearing, Messer was exchanging words with his attorney in a frustrated tone, while asking his attorney "how many charges am I facing?" His attorney replied, "A ton." Messer is scheduled to face a jury trial in early August unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* Joseph Larvie, 30, had a jury trial date set for early August in connection to charges that include a third offense domestic abuse simple assault with intent to cause bodily injury, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and a fine. He is scheduled to appear in court in two weeks to address his bond.

* Larry Abdo Jr., 44, of Mitchell, denied violating probation Tuesday that he's been serving for a grand theft charge in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500. Prior to his latest alleged violation, Abdo Jr. violated probation on two separate occasions in 2020.

* Jalen Little, 20, of Mitchell, appeared in court Tuesday for charges that include third-degree burglary, intentional damage to property, possession of marijuana in the amount of less than 2 ounces and second-degree petty theft. According to an arrest affidavit, Little broke into FognDroz vape shop on Mitchell's Main Street on Dec. 21 and stole a variety of items from the store. Footage from the store's security camera helped authorities identify Little and arrest him. When authorities interviewed Little following the incident, police say he admitted to the burglary. Little allegedly broke a window out of the vape shop on North Main Street in Mitchell to steal the items that had a value of roughly $200. Among the charges he was arrested for in connection to the Main Street business burglary, third-degree burglary is the lone charge that is a felony, while the remaining charges are misdemeanor offenses. He could face up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine, if found guilty on all charges.

* Heaven Miller, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing, distributing and possessing a schedule 1 or II controlled substance and driving with a revoked license. She could face a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison, if found guilty on all charges. Miller is scheduled to face a jury trial in early August unless she changes her plea prior to.

* Ynosencia Ferguson-Lopez, 19, of Flandreau, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Clifton Red Feather, 50, of Mitchell, denied violating probation he was serving as part of his previous sentence for possession of a controlled substance (meth). Red Feather could face up to five years in prison for the alleged probation violation, if found guilty.

* Michael Touche, 30, of Fort Thompson, failed to appear in court Tuesday for charges that include possession of a controlled substance, impersonation to deceive a law officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a jailer, law officer or firefighter. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Victoria Johnson, 41, of Mitchell, had her next hearing scheduled in connection to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum punishment of up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. She was recently released from custody after posting a $4,000 cash bond.

* Camdyn Wilson, 19, of Rapid City, failed to appear in court Tuesday for a grand theft charge, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Charles Wilson, 60, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a minor under the age of 16, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Wilson allegedly "tormented, tortured, exposed and abused" the victim who was 9 years old at the time of the alleged incident. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2.

* Tania Sazonov, 25, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.

* Sophie Eben, 20, of Avon, was sentenced to obey all laws for one year for domestic abuse simple assault with intent to cause bodily harm and a minor in possession of alcohol, both misdemeanor offenses.

* Tracy Ewing, 64, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, domestic abuse simple assault and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Brandi Doering, 25, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to simple assault against a law officer and a first offense DUI.

* Gage Schaub, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty for failing to register his address as a registered sex offender, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum punishment of up to two years in prison and a fine. According to an arrest affidavit, an officer spotted Schaub hiding in his vehicle when the officer was searching for him. He will soon be sentenced for the charge.

* Julio Padillo Camacho, 34, of Mitchell, was granted a two-week continuance for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

* Autumn Neiman, 24, of Mitchell,failed to appear in court Tuesday for the following charges: resisting arrest, impersonation to deceive a law officer and possession of a controlled substance. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Keith Drapeau, 35, of Mitchell, was granted a two week continuance for the following charges: possession of a controlled substance, grand theft and use or possession of a controlled substance.

* Dakotah Ladeaux, 23, of Pierre, had a trial date set for early August in connection to felony charge of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 16. Ladeaux previously pleaded not guilty to the charge. The victim he allegedly had sexual contact with was 10 at the time of the alleged incident. He could face up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for the Class 3 felony charge, if found guilty.

* Cante' Bad Moccasin, 19, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She was granted a suspended imposition Tuesday. As part of her sentencing, she was ordered to serve two years of probation. Bad Moccasin's charge stemmed from her stealing alcohol from a convenience store. When officers responded to the incident, police reports say officers found a bag of meth and paraphernalia in her possession.

* Darcie Garcia, 47, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and driving with a suspended license. Garcia was pulled over by officers for allegedly having illegally tinted windows. State's Attorney Jim Miskimins said Tuesday that officers uncovered a bag in her vehicle that was used to store drugs. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 24 days suspended. She received credit for serving six days in jail. Garcia also filed a motion to suppress evidence that was used to charge her.

* Alexis Habben, 26, of Lake Andes, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She was sentenced to three years in prison with three years suspended. She received credit for serving 25 days in jail.

* Dustin Schmeda, 24, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to serving as an accessory to a felony crime that stemmed from a 2020 robbery in which Schmeda and three other suspects were charged for robbing a victim under the age of 18 with the use of a threatening weapon. Few details were able to be released about the robbery due to the victim being a minor. However, Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe said Tuesday that Schmeda's role in the robbery was more of an accessory type role. Accessory to a felony crime is a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.

* Shelby Keller, 20, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to felony crime that stemmed from her role in a 2020 robbery. Keller was one of four adults who was charged for playing a role in the robbery of a victim who was a minor at the time of the incident. Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe said Tuesday that Keller discarded a cell phone that was deemed evidence in the robbery. O'Keefe said Tuesday that Schmeda's role in the robbery was also more of an accessory type role. Accessory to a felony crime is a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7. Keller's change of plea came after she struck a plea deal with state prosecutors.

* Jose Arias-Aquino, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to serving as an accessory to a felony robbery crime that stemmed from a 2020 robbery involving Arias-Aquino and three other adults robbing a victim who was a minor. Accessory to a felony crime is a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.