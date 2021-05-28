Felony court cases for May 25

May 28—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Anthony Zotti, 25, of Woonsocket, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, a class 6 felony that carries a maximum two years in prison. Zotti assaulted a Mitchell police officer while being detained. He allegedly bit the thumb of an officer, causing it to break. A presentence report was ordered prior to his sentencing on July 6.

* Clifton Redfeather, 49, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to petty theft and second offense driving under the influence. Petty theft and driving under the influence are both class 2 misdemeanors. Redfeather stole possessions from an individual with a value of around $400. He was sentenced to 123 days in jail, with 120 days suspended. Redfeather received credit for serving three days in jail. He also had his jail time suspended for the second-offense DUI charge.

* Randy Johnson, 34, of Sioux Falls, denied violating his probation. He was serving probation for entering or refusing to leave property after notice and accessory to a felony and habitual offender with one or two felonies.

* Stacey Jennings, 33, of Fort Collins, Colorado, pleaded guilty to possession of hash oil, a controlled substance. She faced a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison with a fine. Jennings was granted a suspended imposition for her charge. She still was ordered to serve two years of probation and pay a $500 fine.

* Alison Wind, 33, of Fort Thompson, failed to appear in court on Tuesday for charges that include possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Lorenzo Moves Camp, 27, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for failing to accurately provide information and failing to register a new address.

* Kesha Strange, 37, of Fort Collins, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to four counts of manufacturing, distributing and possessing a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and driving with a cancelled license. She will face a jury trial in October.

* Matthew Sweeney, 36, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to violating his probation. He was serving probation for several charges that include possession of a controlled substance (Schedules I or II), manufacturing, distributing and possessing a schedule I or II drug, possession of a gun with an altered serial number, driving with a suspended license and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Sweeney's probation violation stemmed from possession of 4 grams of methamphetamine. Sweeney was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended, avoiding jail time. He will remain on probation for two years, as part of his sentencing.

* Charles Wilson, 29, of Whitewood, pleaded guilty to violating his probation. He was serving probation for charges that include possession of a controlled substance, possession of 2 ounces or less of marijuana, obstructing a jailer, police officer and firefighter and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Wilson was sentenced to five years in prison, with one year suspended.

* Trevor Walker, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. Walker faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for the charge, which is a Class 3 felony. He has pending charges in another county as well. Walker will be sentenced on July 20.