Felony court cases for Oct. 11 in Davison County

Oct. 13—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, Sept. 13, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Darrell Hallman, 54, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault (domestic abuse) with intent to cause bodily injury, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, simple assault and interfering with emergency communications, both Class 1 misdemeanors. According to an arrest affidavit, Hallman allegedly grabbed the female victim by her neck and shoved her out of an ATV multiple times while the two were driving near Ethan. Hallman allegedly threatened to kill the victim multiple times and threw her cell phone out of the ATV during the assault, an affidavit says. A passerby who stumbled upon the incident managed to take the victim — who had scratches and marks on her body — to safety until law enforcement arrived, according to court documents. Hallman allegedly told authorities he had been drinking throughout the day prior to the incident. However, Hallman refused a breathalyzer test.

* Jeremy Zwetzig, 42, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins said Tuesday that Zwetzig is also a subject being investigated in a series of property crimes. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Dale Nelson, 54, of Mitchell, had an attorney appointed to represent him for possession of a forged instrument with intent to defraud and identity theft, each Class 6 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

* Brian Odegaard, 40, of Sioux Falls, had a new attorney appointed to represent him for receiving, transferring and possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver's license.

* William Frederick, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, obstructing a police officer or jailer, simple assault (domestic abuse) with intent to cause bodily injury and interfering with emergency communications, each Class 1 misdemeanor offenses. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in mid-December unless he changes his plea prior to the trial date.

* Alan Talks, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in early February unless he changes his plea prior to.

* Pete Ringingshield, 39, of Mitchell, had a jury trial date set for mid-December in connection to two counts of simple assault against a law officer, both Class 6 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. He previously absconded from the 24/7 alcohol screening program and failed to appear in court in late September.

* James Waldon, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He's scheduled to appear for a jury trial in mid-February unless he changes his plea.

* Alexander Week, 31, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday in connection to stalking and threatening or harassing contacts by phone or electronic communication devices. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Tyler Brooks, 31, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was also ordered to serve three years of probation as part of his sentencing. Brooks was recently accepted into the James Valley Drug Court program. He received credit for serving 63 days in jail.

* Camdyn Wilson, 19, of Rapid City, was granted a personal recognizance bond to allow his release from jail pending other charges he's facing in Pennington County. His charges in Davison County were dismissed in exchange for him to pay restitution fees, which was agreed upon by the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office, prosecuting attorneys said Tuesday.

* Roger Love, 36,of Brandon, failed to appear in court Tuesday for grand theft of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Love's attorney, Doug Pappendick, informed the court on Tuesday that Love claimed his car that he was planning to use to arrive for his hearing was stolen. Judge Giles noted he's heard the "stolen car" excuse several times as of recent, but he granted a two-week continuance. Love is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.

* Lindsey Hatwan, 42, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday in connection to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She was granted a continuance, which pushed her next hearing to Oct. 25. Hatwan is facing additional drug charges in a separate case.

* Allen Thompson, 29, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday. He is facing charges that include distribution, possession of marijuana in the amount of 1 ounce or less with intent to distribute, a Class 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance (THC wax), a Class 5 felony, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomson was pulled over by officers for his vehicle allegedly having illegally tinted windows. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday.

* Roberta Miller, 33,of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of abuse, cruelty to a minor under the age of 7, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, a second-offense driving under the influence (DUI) charge, two counts of failure to use child passenger restraint system, illegal lane change, seat belt violation and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

* Cody Tomasi, 30, of Mitchell, had his case continued to Nov. 22 for abuse, cruelty to a minor under the age of 7, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

* Ervin Lopez-Laynes , 36, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for a fourth-offense DUI, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was ordered to serve three years of probation. His driver's license was revoked.

* Tessa Dimmick, 39, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve five years in prison for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. She was also sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for a separate possession of a controlled substance charge. According to Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins, Dimmick was selling drugs at the time of her arrest. Miskimins sought the maximum 10-year prison sentence for Dimmick. She was initially charged with distribution of controlled substances, but the charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Dimmick received credit for serving 157 days in jail.

* Christie Thompson, 39, of Woonsocket, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Thompson was also ordered to serve two years of probation. She was granted a suspended imposition on Tuesday with the condition of successfully completing probation.

* Doralea Kunkel, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prisn and a $10,000 fine. She was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Kunkel was also ordered to serve two years of probation. Her request for a suspended imposition was denied Tuesday. Judge Giles indicated he would consider Kunkel's request for the court to adhere to her medical marijuana card. However, a determination was not made on Tuesday, as Giles said he would consult with her probation officer on the medical cannabis card. She was granted a 30-day waiver for THC while awaiting a determination.

* Melinda Moreno, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A presentence investigation report was ordered to be completed prior to her Dec. 6 sentencing hearing.

* Melissa Livingston, 43, of Mitchell, had her next hearing scheduled for entering or superstitiously remaining in a building, obstructing a police officer, criminal entry into a motor vehicle and violating probation. Livingston was serving probation for grand theft, a Class 6 felony, at the time of her latest arrest.

* Janis Fasthorse, 46, of Mitchell, had her case delayed until she completes a treatment program. Fasthorse is awaiting sentencing for pimping, a Class 6 felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor. She previously pleaded guilty to the pimping charge and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her charges stem from an incident that Davison County prosecuting attorneys say took place after Fasthorse was "approached by another person to procure someone to perform sexual acts" on a victim, who was a minor. According to prosecuting attorneys, she was paid $40 to arrange the sexual incident that incolved another woman, Elgina Callahan, 48, who recently pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape of a minor.

* Jade Ott, 20, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. She was also sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for intentional damage to property, a Class 5 felony. Ott's attorney, Richard Rylance, pointed to Ott's positive change in behavior and future plans to open an auto mechanic shop as reasons the court should consider suspending all prison time. As part of her sentencing, she was ordered to serve eight years of probation and pay restitution fees for the damage of property she caused. The dollar amount has yet to be determined.

* Anita Kenyon, 40, of Mitchell, had her next hearing scheduled for early February in connection to an alleged probation violation.

* Kyla Jarabek, 35, of Mitchell, had her case continued. She is facing possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Jarabek previously pleaded not guilty to all charges she's facing. She was recently denied entrance into the James Valley Drug Court program. Jarabek is scheduled to face a jury trial in mid-December unless she changes her plea prior to.

* Clarissa Gonzalez, 37, of Sioux Falls, was granted a two week continuance on Tuesday in connection to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Drakkar O'Neal, 22, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in early February.

* William Goodbird, 38, of Moorehead, Minnesota, had his case continued to Nov. 2. He's facing possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Brian Johnson, 60, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty for failure to register address as a convicted sex offender, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

* Peter McKeen, 51, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty for failure to register address as a convicted sex offendr, a Class 6 felony. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in early February unless he changes his plea prior to.

* Camri Highland, 49, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Highland is scheduled to face a jury trial in early February unless a change of plea occurs prior to.

* Melissa Hedger, 47, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Hedger is scheduled to face a jury trial in early February unless she changes her plea prior to.

* Victor Walker, 22, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for failing to register a new address as a convicted sex offender, a Class 5 felony. As part of his sentencing he was ordered to follow rules and regulations of the Department of Corrections. He is currently serving a prison sentence for a separate charge.

* Travis Adams, 33, of Mitchell, had his case continued to Oct. 25 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Joseph Majercik, 24, of Mitchell, had his case continued to Oct. 25 in connection to aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony, and failure to make a stop at an intersection.

* Albert Wirtz, 36, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for possession of a controlled substance (meth). He received credit for serving 42 days in jail.

* Nikole McCarty, 34, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday. She is facing possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Jeremiah Langdeaux, 46, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.