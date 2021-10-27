Felony court cases for Oct. 26

Oct. 27—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, Oct. 26 during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Tyra Small Bear, 24, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and possession of prescription drugs. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Thomas Adams, 26, of Mesa, Arizona, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana in the amount between 2 ounces and a 1/2 pound, manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Shana McReynolds, 25, of Stickney, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. McReynolds was granted a suspended imposition for the felony charge. However, she was sentenced to serve two years of probation.

* Dustin Brey, 43, of Mitchell pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He will face a jury trial on Feb. 7 unless he changes a plea.

* Lisa Musgrave, 44, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to a fourth offense Driving Under the Influence charge, making it a felony.

* Rebecca Weston, 37, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Matthew Nunez, 28, of Mitchell, was sentenced for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the 10 years were suspended with the condition he continues to obey the rules of parole. Nunez received credit for serving 97 days in jail. State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe pushed for a maximum prison sentence, citing Nunez's past of absconding from parole and probation, along with violating his correctional supervision.

* Natasha Gonzalez, 34, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Jordan Massie, 20, of Mitchell, appeared in court for allegedly violating his probation that steemed from a previous sentence in connection to fourth degree rape of a victim between the ages of 13 and 16. Massie pleaded guilty to fourth degree rape roughly a year ago, and he was granted a suspended imposition for the charge. He was given some time to hire a lawyer, as he did not have an attorney representing him on Tuesday for the probation violation charge. Judge Giles said the probation violation also stemmed from Massie allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. With the probation violation and previous prison time looming as part of his sentence in 2020, he could face a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison, if found guilty on all charges.

* Kammi Harless, of Mitchell, was granted a suspended imposition for possession of a controlled substance. As part of her sentence, she was ordered to serve four years of probation for the felony charge.

* Jeremy Mackey, 39, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II). He's scheduled to appear in court in late November.

* Kolton Colombe, 20, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance bond. He's facing charges that include aggravated eluding, speeding on other roadways, illegal lane crossing and illegal passing in a "no pass zone."

* Verlyn Drapeau, 22, of Rapid City, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended contingent on successfully completing treatment.

* Cheyenne Shields, 30, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended. She was ordered to serve four years of probation for the possession of a controlled substance charge.

* Dakota Cranmer, 27, of Mitchell, admitted to violating his probation. He was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance. Cranmer was sentenced to five years in prison, with two years suspended. He was recently terminated from the James Valley Drug Court program, which was a factor included in his sentence. Giles allowed Cranmer to be let out of jail on a furlough to attend a funeral for a family member. He was ordered to report back to the Davison County jail at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 to begin his prison sentence.