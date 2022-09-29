Felony court cases for Sept. 27 in Davison County

Sep. 29—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding.

* Jennifer Jackson, 31, of Vermillion, pleaded not guilty to several counts of violating a protection order, permit to threatening or harassing phone calls and grand theft in the amount between $2,500 and $5,000. Judge Giles indicated Tuesday that Jackson's new charge of grand theft stemmed from her interactions with a Mitchell law firm. Giles also issued a stern warning to Jackson about contacting the clerk of courts about her pending charges. A new attorney was appointed to Jackson due to the Mitchell law firm being involved as a victim in her latest grand theft charge. Jackson is scheduled to face a jury trial in mid-December unless she changes her plea.

* Elgina Callahan, 48, of Mitchell, was granted a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday while she awaits for her November sentencing hearing in connection to fourth-degree rape, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Callahan was one of two suspects charged for the rape of a victim who was 15 years old. While both Callahan and the other suspect were initially charged with fourth-degree rape, Callahan was the suspect who admitted to allegedly engaging in sexual acts with the 15-year-old which led to the victim being punched in the face, an arrest affidavit says. Callahan is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 22. More details of the incident surfaces on Tuesday when Judge Giles said that Callahan was not forceful. The other suspect, Janice Fasthorse, 46, pleaded guilty to pimping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which stemmed from her arranging a sexual incident with the victim for $40.

* Douglas Endorf, 48, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a third-offense DUI, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Endorf's blood alcohol level was .363 at the time of his arrest, over four times the legal limit to operate a vehicle in South Dakota. He was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. Endorf was also ordered to serve two years of probation, which Judge Giles said he must complete for him to revisit the suspended imposition request that was denied Tuesday. Endorf's license was revoked for one year.

* Clarence Stands, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe, Stands told officers he was purchasing meth every other day following his arrest. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25.

* William Carpenter, 43, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to sexual contact without consent with a person capable of consenting, a Class 1 misdemeanor offense. Carpenter was initially charged with second-degree rape, a Class 1 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. During Tuesday's hearing, Davison County prosecuting attorney O'Keefe detailed the incident that resulted in a much lesser charge than second-degree rape. O'Keefe said Carpenter was engaging in "consensual sexual acts with an adult," but at some point the adult who reported the incident "withdrew her consent." Therefore, prosecuting attorneys say it didn't amount to a rape. According to an arrest affidavit, the individual who Carpenter engaged in sexual acts with called authorities to report of a rape. The victim alleged they had been held down by Carpenter while engaging in sexual acts and alleged he did not stop after being asked to stop. Carpenter pleaded not guilty to the rape charge prior to Tuesday's hearing. For the sexual contact Class 1 misdemeanor charge he pleaded guilty to, Carpenter was sentenced to one year of good behavior and avoided jail time.

* Melissa Livingston, 42, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for entering or remaining in a building superstitiously, criminal entry of a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer, each misdemeanor charges. She is also facing a probation violation charge, as she was serving probation for grand theft, a Class 6 felony, at the time of her latest arrest.

* Camdyn Wilson, 19, of Rapid City, had a jury trial rescheduled for grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. His cash bond was set at $5,000.

* Kevin Poor Bear, 47, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25.

* Pete Ringingshield, 39, of Mitchell, had his cash bond modified to $5,000. He's facing two counts of simple assault against a law enforcement officer, each Class 6 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

* Nathan Satrang, 35, of Mitchell, filed a motion for a suppression hearing in connection to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges he's facing. The suppression motion will aim to have evidence used to charge Satrang tossed.

* Tyler Brooks, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine,and violating probation. He was granted a PR bond on Tuesday to allow his release from jail. Brooks is seeking to enter the James Valley Drug Court program.

* Ervin Lopez Laynes, 36, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a fourth-offense Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge, which is a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His blood alcohol level at the time of his arrest was .29, well above the .08 legal limit to operate a motor vehicle.

* Courtney Stork, 42, of Mitchell, had a new attorney appointed to him for a handful of charges. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, a Class 1 misdemeanor, failure to maintain financial responsibility and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanor offenses.

* Loren Stuefen, 43, of Mitchell, was sentenced to continue probation and ordered to complete James Valley Drug Court for possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Both charges were dismissed pending his successful completion of drug court and probation. Stuefen was also ordered to pay roughly $1,300 in restitution fees.

* Robyn Drapeau, 31, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and simple assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Drapeau was also ordered to serve two years of probation. He received credit for serving 112 days in jail.

* Lindsey Hatwan, 42, of Mitchell, appeared in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Donald Fasthorse, 50, of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony, distribution and possession of scheduled I or II drugs, a Class 4 felony, violation of a drug free zone, obstructing police and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Kelli Ott, 43, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Ott was granted a personal recognizance bond on Tuesday. Her next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

* Tessa Dimmick, 39, of Hot Springs, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one for meth and the other for THC hash wax. Both charges are Class 5 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A pre-sentence investigation report was ordered prior to her October sentencing hearing.

* Aaron Unzelman, 36, of Parkston, was sentenced to seven years in prison with four years suspended for a pair of felony charges. For the forgery charge — which is a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine — Unzelman was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended. For the identity theft charge, a Class 6 felony, Unzelman was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution fees to the victims he stole from. Prosecuting attorney O'Keefe said that Unzelman was stealing to feed his drug habit, which are actions O'Keefe characterized as a "danger to society."

* Marcie Chasing Hawk, 36, of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court Tuesday for grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Warren Rowley, 28, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended.

* Albert Wirtz, 36, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was denied bond on Tuesday while he awaits his sentencing hearing. Wirtz is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 11.

* Tammy Fischer, 45, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one for meth and the other for possessing oxycodone. Each charge is a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Fischer was granted a PR bond on Tuesday to allow her release from jail while she awaits her sentencing hearing.

* Kammi Harless, 34, of Mitchell, denied violating probation. She was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony.

* Joseph Majercik, 24, of Mitchell, had his next hearing scheduled for Oct. 11. He is facing possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He is seeking to enter the James Valley Drug Court program.

* Shane Eagle Feather, 38, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

* Brian Odegard, 41, of Sioux Falls, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Eric Conrad, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended for grand theft in the amount between $2,500 and $5,000, a Class 5 felony. He remains under parole supervision.

* Joseph Phillips, 35, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation and pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in the amount between 2 ounces and 1/2 pound. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

* Shavar Glapsy, 38, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

* Alexander Week, 31, of Mitchell, had his case continued to Oct. 11 for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He previously pleaded not guilty to both charges.

* Karla Bridger, 58, of Mitchell, was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended for a third-offense DUI charge, which is a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. She was also ordered to serve two years of probation. Bridger's driver's license was revoked for one year.

* Torry Morrow, 32, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. He was sentenced to serve two years of probation for the violation. Morrow was serving probation for possession of a controlled substance (meth).

* Sonny Antelope, 39, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. The violation charge stemmed from him failing to register his address as a sex offender. He was sentenced to serve two years of probation.

* Patricia Archambeau, 61, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanor offenses.

* Sonni Flute, 36, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

* Brianne Martin, 42, of Mitchell, had her next hearing scheduled for Oct. 17 in connection to identity theft, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and $4,000 fine, and first-degree petty theft.

* Garan Crader, 39, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. In addition, Crader pleaded guilty to aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony. He was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. Crader was ordered to serve four years of probation as part of his sentencing.

* Vernon Merritt Jr., 21, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court Tuesday. He's facing the following charges: possession of a controlled substance, impersonation to deceive a law officer and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. A bench warrant was issued for Merritt Jr.'s arrest.

* Cole Cody, 31, of Bartonville, Illinois, waived the 180-day jury trial rule. He is scheduled to face a jury trial in mid-December for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor. Cody previously pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Carolyn Jacobs, 20, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less, a Class 1 misdemeanor. She was sentenced to 63 days in jail with 60 days suspended. Jacobs received credit for serving three days in jail.