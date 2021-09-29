Felony court cases for Sept. 28

Sep. 29—The following cases were among those heard Tuesday during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Thomas Adams, 26, of Mesa, Arizona, had his next hearing set for Oct.6 for possession of marijuana in the amount between 2 ounces and 1/2 half pound, manufacturing, distributing and possessing a controlled drug, possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Regan Ferguson, 20, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct through verbal assault. He was sentenced to 40 days jail, but had the time suspended. He received credit for serving 16 days in jail and will be ordered to be on one year of good behavior. An arrest affidavit says Ferguson was seen punching the victim with a closed fist. Ferguson then picked up the baseball bat and swung it toward the victim's head, but only struck the victim's hand, according to the affidavit.

* Tricia Gauker, 49, of Yankton, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

* Kanitha Spahn, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to vehicular battery and driving under the influence, a class four felony. Spahn will face a jury trial unless she changes her plea. According to the affidavit, Spahn collided with another vehicle while driving intoxicated on Highway 37. The head-on collision caused serious injuries to the two victims who were in the other vehicle that Spahn allegedly crashed into. A blood alcohol test showed Spahn had a BAC of .115% immediately after the crash.

* Julie Nordmark, 48, of Mitchell, modified her plea to ingestion of a controlled substance, which is a class one misdemeanor offense.

* Ransom Whitelance, 24, of Mitchell, had his jury trial date set for Oct. 18 that stems from a burglary in which Whitelance used a firearm to shoot and wound a victim during the late June burglary in Mitchell. He previously pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance, which resulted from the June 27 incident. Whitelance faces a maximum sentence of 85 years in prison if found guilty on all charges. Whitelance's attorney, Richard Rylance, said the state has accepted a plea deal. However, Rylance said he's awaiting evidence from the incident to be released.

* Tyler Brooks, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class five felony. Brooks was granted a suspended imposition. However, he was sentenced to serve two years of probation for the charge.

* James Wessels, 40, of Artesian, had his next court hearing set for Oct 6. Wessels was recently terminated from the Glory House treatment center for breaking the rules at the facility. Wessels pleaded guilty to grand theft in February for stealing a truck in Mitchell. He was sentenced to seven years in prison but it was suspended. As part of his sentence, Wessels is serving a two-year probation sentence. However, he could face more punishment after being terminated from the treatment center.

* Timothy Torres, 42, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a known forged instrument by writing forged checks. Torres wrote forged checks to Mid-Dakota Properties that amounted to a little over $6,000. He was sentenced to two years in prison but had the time suspended. Torres was also ordered to pay roughly $6,000 to Mid-Dakota Properties while on parole.

* David Spirirttrack, 23, of Sioux Falls, had his next hearing set for Oct. 6. He's serving probation as part of his sentence he received recently for fourth-degree rape involving a minor between the ages of 13 and 16. Spirittrack was granted a suspended imposition for the fourth degree rape charge he pleaded guilty to. He was sentenced to two years of probation for the charge as well, which he previously denied violating. He could face additional punishment, if found guilty for violating probation.

* Tyler Phillips, 30, of Mitchell, was sentenced to four years of probation for possession of a controlled substance. He was accepted into the faith-based Teen Challenge program. Phillips received credit for serving 60 days in jail.

* Jordan Sprinkel, 25, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. In late July, Sprinkel was indicted by a grand jury for committing a series of identity theft charges this summer while working at an Ethan bar. He was charged with 14 felonies, eight of which were identity theft, class 6 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of up to two years in prison. Court documents say Sprinkel wrote down the credit card information of a customer while working at a bar in Ethan, which he later used to withdraw $1,400 from the victim's account. An arrest affidavit says Sprinkel had also obtained and altered two checks from a separate customer at the bar. Sprinkel allegedly changed the checks to appear as though they were issued to him, and altered the amounts to total $995. Three of the felonies are attempted identity theft, while the remaining three charges are grand theft and possession of a controlled subst. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 23.

* Alex Champaco-Guthrie, 26, of Mitchell, was sentenced on Tuesday for a pair of misdemeanor charges. Champaco-Guthrie was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 90 days suspended for obstructing a law officer. He was also sentenced to 81 days in jail but received credit for serving 81 days for a domestic abuse simple assault charge, which is a class one misdemeanor. He was ordered to be on one year of good behavior.

* Paval McDougal, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class five felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Mar. 1, 2022.

* Loren Mead, 30, of Sioux Falls, had his charges for failing to register as a sex offender dismissed.

* Tyra Small Bear, 24, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court on Tuesday for charges that include possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in jail, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

* Kenneth Voss, 36, of Mitchell, was sentenced for a pair of misdemeanor charges. Voss was sentenced to 365 days in jail, with 364 days suspended, while receiving credit for serving one day in jail for the false imprisonment charge. He was also sentenced to 365 days in jail, with 365 days suspended for the reckless driving misdemeanor charge. Voss' charges stem from an incident in which he refused to let the passenger exit his vehicle while driving. An arrest affidavit says the victim in the vehicle jumped out of the car while it was moving for fear of him hitting the victim.

* Ryan Smith, 30, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to simple assault against a law officer on Tuesday. Smith allegedly punched an officer in the nose when they were attempting to escort him from the patrol vehicle into Davison County Jail on Aug. 31. According to the affidavit, Smith was cooperative up until the officer arrived at the jail to book him, which is when he punched the officer.

* Stephen Peterson, 46, of Mitchell, was sentenced to serve 61 days in jail for violating a protection order. He received credit for serving one day in jail.

* Kesha Strange, 37, of Fort Collins, Colorado, had her request to move her trial date to Dec. 13 for four counts of manufacturing, distributing and possessing a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance (schedules I or II), possession of marijuana in the amount of 2 ounces or less and driving with a cancelled license. Strange pleaded not guilty to the charges in May.

* Keith Baxter, of Mitchell, admitted to violating his probation. Baxter is serving probation for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with five years suspended. Baxter received credit for serving 98 days in jail. He was accepted into the James Valley Drug Court program.

* Angel Medicine Horn-Pounds, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a class five felony. She had a five-year prison stint suspended, as part of her sentence. Medicine Horn-Pounds was also sentenced to serve four years of probation.

* Emery Goodshot, 35, of Eagle Butte, was sentenced for grand theft in the amount of more than $5,000 and less than $100,000. He was sentenced to six years in prison but had the time suspended. Goodshot's restitution fees he was ordered to pay for his charges amount to a little over $7,000. He was also ordered to serve fours years of probation. Goodshot was also charged with entering or refusing to leave a property after notice and second-degree petty theft in the amount of $400 or less. Judge Giles said Goodshot has been making good progress while incarcerated.