Felony court sentencings
The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:
Rodney M. Wilson, 31, seven months in prison and $105 in costs for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
Susan J. Myers, 33, three years of probation and $40 in costs for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
Sarah E. Snyder, 37, 2½ years in prison and $160 in costs for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in cocaine; three years of probation and $80 in costs for two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs.
James M. Brienzo, 50, nine months in prison and $70 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.
Ronald W. Kirk, 55, three years of probation for possession of cocaine.
Ashley D. Brinker Smith, 34, 2½ years of probation and $200 in costs for two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.
Benjamin L. Greene, 27, 2½ years of probation for receiving stolen property.
Antonio D. Jones, 51, three years of probation for theft from a person in a protected class.
Claude K. Knipp, 68, 5 to 7½ years in prison and a $75,000 fine for two counts of felonious assault.
Ashaun Woods, 22, three years of probation and forfeiture of a gun for carrying a concealed weapon with forfeiture of a weapon specification, obstructing official business and assault.
Isaiah Belt, 23, three years of probation for theft from a person in a protected class.
Ryan P. Francis, 29, three years of probation for strangulation.
Johnnie Henderson, 37, nine months in prison for escape.
Brett W. Hatthorn, 60, one year in prison and $80 in costs for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
James M. Allonas II, 43, three years in prison, forfeiture of $5,667 and $320 in costs for trafficking in LSD with a forfeiture specification and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
James B. Utt, 45, 2½ years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.
James N. Malone, 37, three years of probation for receiving stolen property.
James E. Davis, 49, three years of probation and $35 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.
