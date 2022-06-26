The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

• Randy L. Vandriest, 55, 18 months in prison for attempted felonious assault and misdemeanor domestic violence.

• Laron J. Stanton, 27, 11 months in prison and $80 in costs for possession of cocaine; 2½ years of probation and $305 in restitution for vandalism.

• Ernest R. Weber, 53, four years of probation, a $5,000 fine and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

• Brent A. King, 51, 2½ years of probation, a $300 fine and $80 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

• Daniel J. Artrip, 56, three years of probation, $500 in fines, $540 in restitution and $40 in costs for possession of cocaine and counterfeiting.

• Adrianne N. Taylor, 42, two years of probation and a $1,500 fine for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs of abuse or a combination of them.

• Camren D. Surber, 28, one year in prison and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jason D. McClung, 41, 11 months in prison and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

• Paten A. Carey, 28, three years in prison for two counts of escape.

• Dana G. Menke, 22, nine months in prison and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

• Micah V. Marshall, 59, one year in prison and $80 in costs for possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.

• Paul M. Conant, 65, 18 months of prison for gross sexual imposition.

• Jennifer Frazee, 39, six months in prison and $40 in costs for possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County felony court sentencings