Felony court sentencings

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

Ariel C. Wagner, 31, three years of probation and forfeiture of firearms for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture specification and possession of cocaine.

Hassan R. Foster, 35, three years of probation and forfeiture of firearms for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with a forfeiture specification and possession of cocaine.

Tyson T. Holland, 33, 2½ years of probation and a $500 fine for attempted illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs.

William J. Marvicsin, 45, 2½ years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeffrey E. Pierson, 42, nine months in prison for violating a protection order.

Michael D. Metz, 33, nine months in prison and $320 in restitution for tampering with coin machines.

Sara M. Sexton, 26, 10 months in prison for trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and aggravated possession of drugs.

Bruce A. Casto, 52, one year in prison for escape.

Simarrah B. Jackson, 35, three years of probation and $40 in costs for attempted tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon D. Tolle, 34, three years of probation for possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Paul R. Jeffery, 31, 5½ to 7½ years in prison for failure to notify of change of address and tampering with evidence.

Chad M. Morgan, 34, nine months in prison for theft from a person in a protected class.

Frederick V. Thurman, 44, 18 months in prison for retaliation.

Jacqueal T. Keith, 18, three years of probation and forfeiture of firearms for two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated possession of drugs and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.

Katron T. Grays Jr., 27, three years of probation, forfeiture of semiautomatic pistol and a $500 fine for having weapons while under disability with a forfeiture specification.

Romaro M. Kincaid, 38, two to years in prison for aggravated possession of drugs.