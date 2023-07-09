Felony court sentencings

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

Charles A. McRae, 50, 20 years in prison and $250 in restitution for aggravated burglary, two counts of kidnapping and felonious assault — all with repeat violent offender specifications — misdemeanor domestic violence, misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Patrick L. Benedict Jr., 37, nine months in prison for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Aaron Bond, 29, four years of probation, a $5,000 fine and $80 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs and misdemeanor endangering children.

Brian D. Davidson, 43, three years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

Dorian Voltaire, 36, three years of probation and $80 in costs for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jennifer L. Howe, 49, four years in prison for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, tampering with evidence and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.