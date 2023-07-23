Felony court sentencings

From public records
The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

  • Terrell D. Foley, 48, nine months in prison for tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Devontay T. Champelle, 25, 18 months in prison for two counts of assault.

  • Pedro L. Matos, 37, nine months in prison for possession of cocaine and misdemeanor obstructing official business.

  • Joshua A. Smith, 33, one year in prison for escape.

  • Kristopher E. Taska, 43, 11 months in prison and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Arkeba C. Barrett, 38, two years in prison for abduction and burglary.

Gavel and scales
  • Ryan Riley, 26, three years of probation for possession of cocaine.

  • Michael J. Romano, 35, 18 months in prison and $6,970 in restitution for two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of vandalism; three years of probation, $1,066.26 in restitution and $40 in costs for theft, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

  • John D. Bowen, 25, one year in prison and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs; 2½ years of probation for misuse of a credit card.

  • Neil R. Markovic, 38, 3 to 4½ years in prison for possession of a fentanyl-related compound and five years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs; three years of probation and $80 in costs for possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

  • Larry A. Goble, 57, 2½ years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Rodney Denue, 35, 2½ years of probation for failure to verify address.

  • Frederick H. Loop, 56, 2½ years of probation and $40 in costs for possession of cocaine.

  • James V. Sparks, 70, three years in prison and $20,527.50 in restitution for aggravated vehicular assault, five years of probation for vehicular assault and a $375 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them-OVI.

  • Travontae L. Wilson, 32, three years of probation for strangulation.

  • Ashley N. Kanz, 36, three years of probation and a $35 fine for possession of drugs.

  • Duane J. Hill, 43, three years of probation for possession of cocaine.

  • Vanessa L. Fisher, 54, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Lawrence Woolfolk, 31, three years of probation and forfeiture of a Glock 9mm for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, both with forfeiture specifications.

  • William Shumaker, 45, four years of probation for receiving stolen property.

  • Luis A. Nieves Melendez, 37, nine months in prison and $40 in costs for possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

  • Calvin D. King, 26, 11 months in prison and $35 in costs for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Ryan S. Hughett, 37, three years in prison and $80 in costs for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

  • Ace U. Mason, 28, 18 months in prison and forfeiture of a gun for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer with a gun specification.

  • Jeremy L. Lawrence, 36, 2½ years in prison for receiving stolen property and identity fraud.

