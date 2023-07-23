Felony court sentencings

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

Arkeba C. Barrett, 38, two years in prison for abduction and burglary.

Kristopher E. Taska, 43, 11 months in prison and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua A. Smith, 33, one year in prison for escape.

Pedro L. Matos, 37, nine months in prison for possession of cocaine and misdemeanor obstructing official business.

Devontay T. Champelle, 25, 18 months in prison for two counts of assault.

Terrell D. Foley, 48, nine months in prison for tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Ryan Riley, 26, three years of probation for possession of cocaine.

Michael J. Romano, 35, 18 months in prison and $6,970 in restitution for two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of vandalism; three years of probation, $1,066.26 in restitution and $40 in costs for theft, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

John D. Bowen, 25, one year in prison and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs; 2½ years of probation for misuse of a credit card.

Neil R. Markovic, 38, 3 to 4½ years in prison for possession of a fentanyl-related compound and five years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs; three years of probation and $80 in costs for possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Larry A. Goble, 57, 2½ years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

Rodney Denue, 35, 2½ years of probation for failure to verify address.

Frederick H. Loop, 56, 2½ years of probation and $40 in costs for possession of cocaine.

James V. Sparks, 70, three years in prison and $20,527.50 in restitution for aggravated vehicular assault, five years of probation for vehicular assault and a $375 fine for misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them-OVI.

Travontae L. Wilson, 32, three years of probation for strangulation.

Ashley N. Kanz, 36, three years of probation and a $35 fine for possession of drugs.

Duane J. Hill, 43, three years of probation for possession of cocaine.

Vanessa L. Fisher, 54, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

Lawrence Woolfolk, 31, three years of probation and forfeiture of a Glock 9mm for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, both with forfeiture specifications.

William Shumaker, 45, four years of probation for receiving stolen property.

Luis A. Nieves Melendez, 37, nine months in prison and $40 in costs for possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Calvin D. King, 26, 11 months in prison and $35 in costs for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Ryan S. Hughett, 37, three years in prison and $80 in costs for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Ace U. Mason, 28, 18 months in prison and forfeiture of a gun for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer with a gun specification.