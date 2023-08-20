Felony court sentencings

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

  • Nathane A. Baker, 41, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Eric D. Cover, 36, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs and misdemeanor failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

  • Mark A. Bond, 34, four years of probation for domestic violence.

Gavel and scales
  • John C. Whitmore, 25, three years of probation for harassment with a bodily substance.

  • Duane A. Rose, 45, three years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Shannon L. Johnson, 51, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.

  • Jerrick D. Kyles, 30, four to six years in prison for felonious assault.

  • Marland L. Romine Jr., 45, three years of probation and $80 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

