Felony court sentencings
The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:
Nathane A. Baker, 41, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.
Eric D. Cover, 36, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs and misdemeanor failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Mark A. Bond, 34, four years of probation for domestic violence.
John C. Whitmore, 25, three years of probation for harassment with a bodily substance.
Duane A. Rose, 45, three years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.
Shannon L. Johnson, 51, three years of probation for aggravated possession of drugs.
Jerrick D. Kyles, 30, four to six years in prison for felonious assault.
Marland L. Romine Jr., 45, three years of probation and $80 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.
