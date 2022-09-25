Felony court sentencings

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

● Clifton Battle Jr., 26, 2½ years in prison for having weapons while under disability.

Gavel and scales

● Gregory A. Leasure II, 35, two years in prison for attempted aggravated possession of drugs.

● Ryan M. Wynn, 29, 2½ years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

● Shawn E. Morris, 39, 2½ years of probation and $40 in costs for possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

● Caden A. Dillon, 25, one year in prison and $219.95 in restitution for attempted robbery.

● Barry N. Wilson, 41, 2½ years of probation and $80 in costs for possession of fentanyl-related compound.

● Dion L. Walker, 54, three years of probation and $80 in costs for possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County Common Pleas Court sentencings