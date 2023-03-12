Felony court sentencings

The Daily Beast

Polk County JailThe right-wing activist who calls herself “Iowa Mama Bear” pleaded guilty Friday to making a false report of sexual abuse against the family of her former business partner. Kimberly Reicks, 40, will be sentenced later this month for just one of the two counts she faced under a deal with prosecutors, according to the Des Moines Register. Reicks and the victim, Emily Peterson, rose to national prominence as campaigners against masks, vaccines, and drag queens but had a falling-out.