Felony court sentencings
The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:
Terry E. Mills, 60, 2½ years of probation, a $350 fine and $40 in costs for possession of cocaine.
Jacob M. Lawrence, 42, 2½ years of probation, forfeiture of $215 and $40 in costs for aggravated trafficking in drugs with a forfeiture specification.
Andre C. Reid, 51, four years of probation and $4,332.23 in restitution for theft.
Christopher D. Montgomery, 31, one year in jail for receiving stolen property.
Travis A. Webb, 34, six months in prison and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.
Ronnie L. Jacobs, 49, 11 months in prison for receiving stolen property.
Corrion L. Walker, 24, nine months in prison for attempted possession of a deadly weapon in a detention facility.
