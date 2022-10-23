Felony court sentencings
The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:
Brian Mason-Webber, 45, three years of probation and $120 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Anthany J. Krebs, 38, 2½ years of probation and $80 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.
Ryan L. Mason, 39, 2½ years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.
Sirjacar O. Dickerson, 32, three years of probation and a $500 fine for having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property.
Diraus R. Wagner III, 32, 18 months in prison for domestic violence.
Timberly L. Hermann, 34, 18 months in prison and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.
Thomas J. Luschei, 22, two years in prison for having weapons while under disability and receiving stolen property.
Thomas L. Staton, 62, three years of probation and $80 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.
