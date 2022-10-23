Felony court sentencings

The Daily Beast

Google MapsThe man suspected of gunning down two nurses at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Texas on Saturday was on parole at the time of the shooting and wearing an ankle monitor, police say. The Dallas Police Department announced late Saturday that 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez is facing capital murder charges for the shooting. He “is currently on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor,” police said in a statement.The shooting was reportedly halted by a Methodist Healt