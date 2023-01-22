Felony court sentencings
The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:
Dekota L. Kincade, 19, three years of probation, a $250 fine and forfeiture of 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor aggravated menacing.
Aaron S. Morley, 26, 2½ years of probation and a $250 fine for obstructing justice.
Larry J. Duncan II, 36, one year in prison for attempted felonious assault.
Michael T. Gravely, 34, 18 months in prison for assault and harassment with a bodily substance.
Michael C. Trent, 70, two years of probation and a $350 fine for possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Christopher T. Lehnhart, 38, 2½ years of probation and $80 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.
Derick D. Clark, 24, three years of probation for breaking and entering, theft.
Justin R. Dingess, 32, six months in prison for domestic violence.
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County Common Pleas Court sentencings