Felony court sentencings

From public records
·1 min read

The following people were sentenced recently in Richland County Common Pleas Court:

• Zachary T. Morone, 32, one year in prison for aggravated possession of drugs, theft from a person in a protected class and identity fraud.

• Jamie L. Cooper, 44, three years of probation and $6,023.50 in restitution for two counts of nonsupport of dependents.

• Sean T. Lott, 36, three years of probation and $40 in costs for aggravated possession of drugs.

• Dallas M. Roberson, 32, three years of probation for violating a protection order.

• James R. Stiner, 41, $1,500 in fines for two misdemeanor counts of attempted aggravated possession of drugs.

• Brian G. Thompson, 45, three years of probation and $80 in costs for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in cocaine.

• Brian B. Branam, 26, 2½ years of probation and $1,320 in restitution for attempted illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs.

• Christopher Gordon, 34, 2½ years of probation, a $3,500 fine and forfeiture of $1,681 for possession of cocaine and attempted aggravated possession of drugs, both with forfeiture specifications.

• Tohave G. Ramey, 22, three years of probation for domestic violence.

• Demario Brooks, 38, one year in prison and $80 in costs for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County felony court sentencings

